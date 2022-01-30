Burnley transfer news: Dyche 'definitely' eyeing deal for £12m ace who's 'better than Wood'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Burnley have definitely looked into a deal for Wout Weghorst, according to journalist Dean Jones.

Jones also believes the Wolfsburg striker would be an upgrade on former front-man Chris Wood.

What's the latest news involving Burnley's strikers?

Burnley's hopes of avoiding the drop this season took a real blow when relegation rivals Newcastle whisked away Wood earlier this month in a quick-fire deal, due to the New Zealand international's contract including a release clause.

Wood scored at least ten goals in all four of his full Premier League campaigns at Turf Moor, so it's clear the Clarets need to find a replacement before the January transfer window slams shut.

They'd previously been linked with Cardiff City front-man Kieffer Moore and former Newcastle, Liverpool and West Ham striker Andy Carroll, but it now appears Weghorst could be brought in as Wood's successor.

The Daily Mail claim Weghorst will be undergoing a medical on Sunday ahead of a £12m deal, after a breakthrough in two weeks of talks with the towering Bundesliga striker.

What has Dean Jones said about Weghorst moving to Burnley?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones confirmed Burnley's interest in Weghorst before claiming that he'd be an improvement on what Sean Dyche had before.

Jones told GMS: "I think he'd be a great fit and I think Burnley have definitely looked into it. When you look at the profile of Weghorst, he fits the bill perfectly in terms of replacing Chris Wood physically, but he's actually better than him as well. He'd be a really good signing if they can get him through the door, so they need to go ahead and try and get that done."

Would Weghorst be an upgrade on Wood?

As Jones suggests, there's no doubt Weghorst would be a great fit at Burnley.

The Netherlands international measures in at a lofty 6 foot 6 and scored the third-most headed goals of any Bundesliga player last season. The Clarets, meanwhile, have averaged the most long passes per game of any Premier League side this term, and also rank fourth for crosses.

Wood's return for aerials won per game is surprisingly superior to Weghorst's, but when it comes to pure firepower, the latter is a level above the former.

Wood scored 49 Premier League goals across four and a half seasons at Burnley; Weghorst has scored 59 in three and a half Bundesliga campaigns at Wolfsburg.

Perhaps the only question mark is how quickly Weghorst can adapt to Premier League football. Currently rock bottom of the table, albeit with several games in hand, Dyche needs his imminent signing to make an instant impact.

