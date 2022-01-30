Everton manager news: 'No doubt' over Lampard transfer plan at Goodison involving PL rivals

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Frank Lampard is likely to turn to Chelsea for signings after he is appointed as Everton manager, says journalist Dean Jones.

The 43-year-old has been without a job since his dismissal from the Stamford Bridge dugout last year but now looks set to return to management with the Toffees.

What is the latest news involving Lampard?

As per the Liverpool Echo, Everton are set to announce Lampard as their new manager later today.

The Chelsea and England legend will be coming in to replace Rafael Benitez, who endured a torrid time at Goodison Park.

In his short stint that lasted less than seven months, the Spaniard managed to guide Everton to just five wins in the Premier League before his sacking.

Following his departure, as quoted by BBC Sport, Benitez said: "It was a big challenge, both emotionally and in terms of sport. My love for this city, for Merseyside and its people, made me accept this challenge, but it is only when you are inside that you realise the magnitude of the task."

Lampard is not walking into an ideal environment it seems, but having taken over Chelsea during their transfer ban before guiding them to Champions League qualification, the ex-midfielder has shown that he can work under difficult circumstances.

What has Jones said about Lampard and Everton?

The Chelsea board may have ended their relationship with Lampard after deciding to remove him from his post as manager, but Jones is still expecting him to turn to them for signings.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the transfer insider said: "There's no doubt that the first thing Lampard will do is turn to Chelsea and look at which players he knows that he can turn to and get a job out of them."

Which Chelsea players could Lampard and Everton target?

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has already been linked with a move to Goodison Park. According to the MailOnline, Everton are interested in signing the English midfielder, though Thomas Tuchel is said to be keen on keeping him at the Bridge.

However, Loftus-Cheek has not been an automatic starter at Chelsea this season, being named in Tuchel's first XI on seven occasions so far. Furthermore, you would not completely rule this one out.

Meanwhile, The Telegraph claims Lampard could look to bring Ross Barkley back to Goodison Park, another player who Tuchel has not largely depended on.

The former Everton man has started just one league game all season, so you would not expect Chelsea to stand in his way should Lampard come knocking.

