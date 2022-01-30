Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It must be an absolute nightmare to try and defend against Cristiano Ronaldo.

Physically, the Portuguese superstar is still among the best operating at the very highest level of the game, despite being nearly 37 years of age.

Ronaldo is lightning-quick, strong as an ox and can leap pretty much as high as a basketball player to head the ball goalwards.

And as well as being a physical specimen that's envied around the world, the Manchester United superstar's footballing intelligence is of the highest order.

Ronaldo's uncanny ability to find space and deceive defenders near the goal is a key part of the reason why he's found the back of the net over 800 times in his professional career.

The Portugal international regularly waits until the very last second to make his move, which means the opposing players cannot recover in time and prevent him from scoring.

Just take a look at the plethora of examples in a brilliant viral video compilation of Ronaldo's off-the-ball movement...

Video: Ronaldo's unrivalled off-the-ball movement

He's just so, so good.

Of course, Ronaldo's brilliance at the top of the pitch can only be allowed to happen if he's found by one of the midfielders with a pass befitting of his off-the-ball movement.

At Real Madrid, the serial goalscorer benefited hugely from those around him. The likes of Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Xabi Alonso, Mesut Ozil and Angel Di Maria regularly got the ball to his feet at the correct moment.

With United in 2021/22, Ronaldo hasn't enjoyed the same level of support from the team's midfielders and wingers.

Nevertheless, he's still managed to score a lot of goals.

In 24 games across all competitions, Ronaldo has found the back of the net 14 times, with six of his goals coming in just five Champions League appearances.

Mohamed Salah is the only Premier League player with more goals to his name in 2021/22 at this moment in time, the Liverpool winger netting 23 in 26 games.

Ronaldo's still got it, that's for sure.

