Newcastle transfer news: Magpies 'trying to get deal done' over 6'7 star, bid accepted

Transfer insider Dean Jones reckons that Newcastle's persistence in signing Dan Burns is because they feel the Brighton defender is "attainable".

Having missed out on some of their top defensive targets, Burn has quickly become a priority for Eddie Howe, who's desperately looking to improve his squad before tomorrow's 11pm deadline.

What's the latest news with Burn?

Despite being linked an incredible amount of players since their takeover was confirmed in October, Newcastle's only signings this month are Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid and Chris Wood from Burnley, although the Toon Army are on the verge of making Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes their third January addition.

But heading into the final hours of the window, Howe hasn't been add any defender to his squad despite his side boasting the second-worst defensive record in the Premier League having conceded 43 goals this season.

Newcastle were strongly interested in signing Lille defender Sven Botman, while they pushed hard to sign Diego Carlos from Sevilla, although the La Liga outfit wanted to keep the Brazilian.

However, Howe looks to have finally reached a breakthrough over a defender. According to Sky Sports, Newcastle have agreed a deal of £13m for Burn, who is travelling up to St James' Park to undergo a medical.

Burn's Brighton are nine places and 15 points ahead of the Magpies in the Premier League, but Jones reckons that the 6ft7 defender will be "excited" about the prospect of joining.

What did Jones say about Burns?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "He kept jumping up the list because they felt he was attainable, and I think he'd be quite excited about being part of it. He's one they're trying to get done."

What are Burn's stats this season?

It's generally been a mixed campaign for the former Fulham man, who's started just 12 of Brighton's 21 league games.

But when Burn has been in the starting XI, Graham Potter's side have performed well. Of those 12 starts, the Seagulls have lost just twice, which is even more impressive considering they've faced Chelsea twice, Manchester City and Arsenal.

Burns' lack of starts have mainly been down to the fact he missed a chunk of the season with two separate knee injuries, but he did start the last seven Premier League games before the break, so Newcastle should have few fitness concerns should they get him on board.

