Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

New football gaming franchise UFL has dropped in-game footage, and from the eye-test, it looks extremely similar to competitors FIFA.

The brand-new game will be free-to-play and involves similar match-making concepts to FIFA, but the game’s developers Strikerz have put their own twist on the game, introducing 3vs3 and 2vs2 matches as well as standard online modes.

So, how does the gameplay compare between the two? Let’s start with the major differences.

Over the top through-balls on FIFA look smoother and significantly more realistic. There’s a recognisable difference in the detail of pass as well as the way players bring the ball down.

Inspecting the way Cristiano Ronaldo dribbles on both games, FIFA have used a more specific approach. It doesn’t look far off real life, whereas UFL seems slightly more robotic.

Player faces are extremely similar on both games, however, FIFA have gone into more detail. The latter have concentrated more on each individual, for example Ronaldo’s tape on his wrists, Jack Grealish’s low sock height and Roberto Firmino’s tattoos.

FIFA’s most popular game mode FIFA Ultimate Team has been replicated by UFL. Regardless of it being free-to-play, the card designs look rushed and it’s reminiscent of card games such as Match Attax or Panini stickers.

Read more: UFL Game: Latest News, Release Date, Trailer, Gameplay, PS5, Xbox and Everything You Need To Know

Albeit free-to-play, UFL’s lack of sponsors and real-life kits on players does create a lack of authenticity.

On the other hand, UFL have hit the nail on the head with short passing mechanics in and around the box. Gameplay seems crisp and accurate.

Not only that, but goalkeeper animations seem more accurate on UFL. Saves appear to be more unorthodox and realistic, with goalkeepers parrying the ball into specific areas more, whereas the same shot animations are used a lot of the time in FIFA.

It has been reported that the game will be released later this year, and if you’re bored of FIFA or want to save yourself some money, UFL seems an intriguing alternative.

News Now - Sport News