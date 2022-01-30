Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jose Mourinho has aimed fire at countless individuals in football throughout his colourful managerial career.

Pep Guardiola, Lionel Messi, Antonio Conte, Luke Shaw, Frank de Boer are just some of the people who’ve been on the receiving end of Mourinho’s savage tongue over the years.

Someone else who’s experienced the full force of Mourinho’s wrath is Manchester United legend Paul Scholes.

Back in January 2018, Mourinho called Scholes out after the Premier League legend accused Paul Pogba of “just strolling through games”.

Following a 0-0 draw against Southampton, Scholes said on BT Sport: “Where is the Paul Pogba we saw at Juventus?

“He was all over the pitch, he was battling, he was tackling, he was sprinting to people, he was scoring goals from 25 yards out.

“He is just strolling through games.”

Scholes added: “Pogba doesn't look fit, I wonder whether he is training properly.

“He does not look like a player who will win you games and that is what you pay £90m for.

“No one in England should be getting near him, but he is being asked to do a role he is not comfortable in.

“You have to say the manager has to take responsibility for that.

“Is the manager sending them out not playing the way they want to play? I don't know.”

What did Mourinho say about Scholes?

Mourinho took these comments personally and saved his response for after Man Utd beat Everton two days later.

“I think the only thing Paul Scholes does is criticise,” Mourinho said. “I don’t think he comments - I think he criticises, which is a different thing.”

The revered Portuguese coach continued: “It’s not Paul Pogba’s fault that he made much more money than Paul Scholes. It’s just the way football is.”

He then added: “I think Scholes will be [remembered] in history as a phenomenal player… not as a pundit.

“If Paul one day decides to be a manager, I wish that he can be 25 per cent as successful as myself.”

While some United fans respected Mourinho for defending Pogba, others weren’t happy that the manager was aiming fire at one of the club’s greatest ever players.

Ian Wright: Mourinho slamming Scholes was bad move

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright also said at the time that it was a bad move by Mourinho.

“By turning his guns on Paul Scholes, as he did a few days earlier, Mourinho put himself on very dodgy ground,” Wright wrote in a column for The Sun. “They always say you should pick your battles wisely. And taking on arguably THE best loved of the Class of 92 is one Jose will lose hands down every day of the week.

“Never mind skating on thin ice. This was doing so with a rucksack full of bricks.

“And believe me, you don’t want your own fans turning on you.”

He continued: “So for Jose to make snide comments about Scholes as a pundit and being jealous because of Pogba’s earnings is ridiculous.

“United fans love Scholes because he is one of them — a local guy who wants success as much as them and is cut from the same cloth.

“I remember seeing T-shirts with Paul’s picture and the slogan “Get Up, Go To Work, Play The Game, Get Showered, Go Home”.

“That really summed him up.”

Wright added: “Now he’s a pundit, Scholes says it as he sees it. And it’s all based on him wanting to see trophies at Old Trafford.

“More than that, though, he wants to see it done the right way — with flair, style and class.

“And when it comes to the last of those, Jose has fallen way, way short with this outburst.

“United have loosened a few roots but certainly not pulled up any trees and, for that, Mourinho has to take his share of the blame.

“The one certainty is that, in ten years, they will still be wearing shirts with Scholesy’s picture on.

“I wouldn’t bank on the same being said about Jose.”

How right you were, Ian.

