Ibrox transfer news: Rangers could reach late agreement over star compared to David Silva

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Transfer insider Dean Jones believes that it's still possible for Rangers to sign Manchester City youngster James McAtee.

The Scottish Premiership leaders are pushing for a late move for the highly-rated midfielder, although they face stiff competition from some top European and Premier League clubs.

What's the latest news with McAtee?

Despite Rangers sitting top of the standings, their lead was cut to just two points following their draw at Ross County on Saturday, meaning Giovanni van Bronckhorst is still hoping to improve his squad before the deadline.

The Dutchman has already bought in James Sands on loan from New York City, while Amad Diallo joined on loan from Manchester United and marked his debut by scoring in the 3-3 draw.

Rangers have now turned their attention to another young player from Manchester in McAtee, who's already made his City and Premier League debut despite not turning 20 until next October.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: Rumours, Deadline and Everything You Need to Know

McAtee, who's been compared to David Silva, has been in blistering form for City's Under-23s this season, scoring an outstanding 19 goals in Premier League 2, UEFA Youth League and Checkatrade Trophy.

His form has caught the attention of the likes of Manchester United and Barcelona, while plenty of Premier League and Championship sides are also in the race for his signature, highlighting his incredible potential.

But in this window, Rangers are pushing for a deal, and TEAMtalk believe that van Bronckhorst and Pep Guardiola's friendship following their time together at Barcelona could see the teenager end up moving to Ibrox before tomorrow's 11pm deadline.

VOTE NOW: The GMS Fan Awards - January

What did Jones say about McAtee?

When asked about Rangers' chances of signing the youngster, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "There's a possibility that one happens."

Rangnick not at Old Trafford next season?! Find out more on The Football Terrace...

What is McAtee's contract situation?

McAtee is the latest player to come through City's academy and will undoubtedly be looking at Foden for inspiration. But their array of attacking players in there squad will make it difficult for him to see any game-time before the summer.

1 of 10 Do you know this obscure Man City footballer from the 1990s? Adrian Mike Simon Tracey Michael Quigley Rae Ingram

And while Guardiola is happy to keep him, he would also be willing to let him leave in this window.

He currently has just 18 months left on his deal and with every window that passes by City are losing out on receiving a bigger fee for his services.

But the Daily Mail also believe that City are wary of another Jadon Sancho situation occurring. He left the Manchester giants as a teenager to sign for Borussia Dortmund and has ended up at their biggest rivals some four years later.

News Now - Sport News