Tottenham transfer news: Spurs 'really want' £34.2m star 'offloaded by deadline'

Transfer insider Dean Jones reckons that Tottenham are desperately hoping to offload Tanguy Ndombele before the window closes.

The Frenchman, who joined for £55m back in 2019, hasn't featured for the North London outfit for three weeks and appears to have played his final game for the club.

What's the latest news with Ndombele?

Ndombele's Tottenham career has been in doubt for some time, although the biggest indication that he was going to end his nightmare two-and-a-half year stay at Spurs was when he was booed off against Morecambe in the FA Cup this month.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium faithful reacted angrily to the 25-year-old slowly trudging off the pitch with their side trailing 1-0 with little time remaining. Since that incident, it has become clear that Antonio Conte's side are hoping to get rid of their record signing.

The £34.2m-rated midfielder looked set for a return to France and a reunion with Mauricio Pochettino at PSG, but a move to Paris is now complicated.

Therefore, RMC Sport believe that Lyon, Ndombele's former club, have moved ahead of the Parisians in the race for his signature and are trying to bring him in as a replacement for Bruno Guimaraes.

Both Everton have also been credited with an interest in the midfielder, but Jones reckons that Spurs are trying to force a deal through to Lyon and have other options should a that fall through.

What did Jones say about Ndombele?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Tottenham are trying to push Ndombele to Lyon and have a couple of other late ideas if it doesn't come off. They really want him offloaded by deadline day."

How likely is Ndombele to leave?

As Jones mentioned above, Tottenham are simply doing everything they can do to get Ndombele off their books. Even before the incident against Morecambe, he was chasing a losing battle, but his own fans turning on him surely mean there's no way back.

But given his £200,000 per-week wages, a deal is far from easy. Tottenham will need to find a club that are willing to pay the majority of those for a player who's played just 75 minutes in the Premier League in the last two-and-a-half months.

Incomings are obviously the priority in the final few hours for Daniel Levy and Fabio Paratici, but they simply can't have another situation where Ndombele is sitting on the bench for the rest of the season, meaning his departure is equally as important.

