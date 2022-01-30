Tottenham transfer news: £27m star tipped to become 'superstar under Conte', deal imminent

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Dejan Kulusevski could ‘become a superstar’ under Antonio Conte at Tottenham as a deal now edges closer, according to Forza Italian Football journalist Conor Clancy.



Spurs seemingly turned their attentions to the Juventus player after losing out to Liverpool over a move for FC Porto’s Luis Diaz, with a deal now reportedly progressing ahead of Monday’s 11pm deadline after the reliable Di Marzio in Italy claimed an agreement has been reached and Fabrizio Romano tweeting on Sunday morning that the player is flying to London today.

What's the latest with Tottenham?

It has been a bit of a disastrous week for the north London outfit who at one stage looked in a strong position to sign both Diaz and Adama Traore, but they have been left without either with the latter completing a switch to Barcelona on Saturday.

It means that despite manager Antonio Conte reportedly wanting at least three new players during this transfer window, with 36 hours of the window left they are still left without a single addition to their squad.

That said, they appear to be making strides with a deal to bring the Sweden international to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with the versatile attacker scoring nine times and producing a further 10 assists in 74 matches for ‘the Old Lady’.

The need for reinforcements seems even more paramount if Spurs want to finish in the top four of the Premier League and qualify for the Champions League, which could help Fabio Paratici and Daniel Levy attract a higher calibre of player to the club during the summer window.

Tottenham’s current situation was probably summed up by their recent double league and cup defeat against Chelsea, which shows where they currently are in comparison to the top three sides in the Premier League – Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea.

What did Clancy say about Kulusevski?

He told GIVEMESPORT: “Conte was one of the coaches who wanted him before he went to Juve because Inter were pushing for him.

"So I think if he were to work under Antonio Conte, we would see him become the superstar that he's definitely capable of being.”

Are Tottenham likely to sign anyone else?

It would be a surprise if they didn’t, and Paratici and Levy would surely be left with a very frustrated Conte if they don’t.

Central midfield appears to be the next area they are targeting amid links to Sofyan Amrabat and Rodrigo Bentancur, while rumours have also emerged concerning Douglas Luiz.

It also remains to be seen whether they will try and land another right wing-back alternative to Traore before the window slams shut.

