Newcastle transfer news: £120k p/w England star 'mentioned' as last-minute Magpies signing

Dean Henderson has been mentioned with regards to a move to Newcastle United according to Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie, but he doesn’t believe the goalkeeper position is the priority ahead of Monday’s 11pm transfer deadline.

The Daily Mail’s Craig Hope tweeted on Sunday morning that there was a strong chance that the £120,000-a-week Manchester United ace could move to St James’ Park on loan.

What’s the latest with Newcastle?

It looks as though it could be a frantic end to PIF’s first January transfer window as owners with only two confirmed signings to date this month – Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood.

That said, deals are agreed to sign Bruno Guimaraes from Lyon and Dan Burn from Brighton and Hove Albion – the latter which Downie has confirmed on Twitter on Sunday is worth £13m – as things begin to ramp up in the final 36 hours before the deadline on Monday night.

Now there is talk that a goalkeeper could join the aforementioned names through the door at the north-east outfit, with Henderson seemingly the main name in the frame having struggled to dislodge first-choice stopper David De Gea at Old Trafford during the current campaign.

It remains to be seen whether Henderson is top of Eddie Howe’s priority list though in what looks set to be a busy end to the month for the likes of Amanda Staveley and Steve Nickson, with Downie hinting that other positions make take precedence in the remaining hours.

What did Downie say about Dean Henderson?

Newcastle’s Sky Sports correspondent told GIVEMESPORT: “I know Dean Henderson has been mentioned, although I don't think that's a priority position for them right now.”

Who else could Newcastle sign?

The potential addition of Burn could actually allow the Magpies to find cover at centre-back and at left-back – given the 6 ft 7 colossus can play both roles effectively – with previous links to Bayer Leverkusen’s Mitchel Bakker.

However, Howe could potentially still look to strengthen on that full-back side, and potentially at centre-back again too given the failed swoop for Diego Carlos.

Meanwhile, the Toon Army have also been linked with another player from Manchester United in Jesse Lingard, although the Red Devils’ reported £15m loan deal demands may have put paid to that deal for now.

A striker is the other area where we might see some movement before Monday’s deadline, with the likes of Duvan Zapata continuing to be mentioned in the same breath as Newcastle, as well as Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah according to Luke Edwards of The Telegraph.

