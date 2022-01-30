West Brom manager news: Fresh claim emerges on Valerien Ismael's Hawthorns future

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Transfer insider Dean Jones believes that Valerien Ismael might have managed his final game as West Brom boss.

Ismael's side suffered another damaging defeat at Millwall on Saturday and Jones thinks that the 2-0 scoreline could prove the final straw for the Frenchman.

How has Ismael fared as West Brom manager?

He initially made a brilliant start to life in the Hawthorns dugout, guiding the Baggies to six wins and four draws from their opening 10 Championship games. That saw West Brom emerge as early leaders, but since having their unbeaten start ended at Stoke in October, it's been a tough ride.

Since that defeat in the Potteries, West Brom have tasted victory just six times in 19 league matches, although their form has dropped quite considerably in recent weeks.

Defeat at Millwall was their third in four matches, while they have collected just four points from a possible 18 since Christmas, with their only win coming against lowly Peterborough.

During that period, the Baggies have quickly gone from automatic promotion hopefuls to clinging onto a top-six place. They're now eight points behind second place Blackburn and are only sitting inside the play-offs on goal difference.

With their form amongst the worst in the division, Jones is doubtful whether Ismael will still be in charge when West Brom travel to Sheffield United next month.

What did Jones say about Ismael?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I'll be amazed if Ismael survives this. I think the change in profile from Barnsley to West Brom was significant and the style of football that he achieved success at Barnsley was always going to be tough to replicate at West Brom.

"And, if things aren't going well, quickly people will turn against you because it's not particularly pretty."

Has Ismael managed his final game for West Brom?

Ismael has been on borrowed time for a while now, but the defeat at Millwall simply has to be the end of his time at the club. Their results have been poor for some time, while the style of football is hardly any better.

West Brom travelled to The Den on Saturday to play a Millwall side that were in turmoil having lost four games on the bounce, but Ismael's side mustered up just two shots on target in 90 minutes and only attempted two shots altogether in the whole of the second half.

Their top-two hopes are fading with every passing week, but if the Baggies act quickly and remove Ismael from his position, there's no reason they can't claim a top-six place.

