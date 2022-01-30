Royal Rumble: Becky Lynch says she’s in a ‘different league’ to Ronda Rousey

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch says she’s in a ‘different league’ to Ronda Rousey and thinks a title fight against herself would be the biggest of Rowdy’s career.

Rousey made her shock return to WWE after a three-year absence at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view last night and won the Women’s Rumble to earn a shot at either the SmackDown or Raw Women’s title.

The 34-year-old entered the Rumble at number 28 and received a huge ovation from the St. Louis crowd. From the moment she entered the ring Rousey dominated, and the former UFC star ended up victorious after eliminating rival Charlotte Flair.

Rousey has unfinished business with both Flair and Lynch, having famously headlined WrestleMania 35 in a triple-threat match against the respective Smackdown and Raw Women’s Champions.

While the dramatic circumstances at the end of the Rumble suggest a rematch against Flair is on the cards at WrestleMania 38, it was Lynch who won the triple-threat encounter three years ago, and Rowdy may be keen for revenge against Big Time Becks.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani of BT Sport after the Rumble, Lynch reacted to Rousey’s shock return but stressed she feels like there’s nothing for her to prove against the American.

“Welcome back. Congratulations on your new little youngster,” Lynch said. “I already beat her, so I have nothing left to prove. I'm still holding this championship that she gave me almost three years ago.

“If she wants to come and test herself against me...she's been at home for nearly three years and I've been the champion for nearly three years. I've had a little baby in-between too, but anyway. She's been at home for three years, I came back better than ever. I don't think anyone can doubt that I'm better than ever, better than when I left. We'll see how she's doing. I have no ring rust [but] she certainly does.”

Lynch admitted that a match between her and Rousey is what many fans are desperate to see, and said the ball is now in Rowdy’s court if she wishes to make this happen.

“I've already beaten her. Sure, of course, that's the match people want and have wanted for nearly four years now and that would get them excited and get me excited, but now it's in her court. If she wants it, I'm ready to go. If she doesn't, she can warm up with gazpacho and I'll give somebody else a shot and make somebody else big time because that's what I do."

When Lynch beat Rousey and Flair at WrestleMania she used the nickname ‘The Man’. However, since her return last year, she has adopted a new persona and now refers to herself as ‘Big Time Becks’.

And the reigning Raw Women’s Champion says Big Time Becks is a completely different challenge for Rousey compared to The Man.

“It would be the biggest [match] in her career, going against Big Time Becks. She's gone against The Man [but] Big Time Becks is in a different league.”

Lynch also competed at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view last night and defeated Doudrop via pinfall to retain the red brand title.

Rousey is expected to appear on Monday Night Raw tonight and the two could well come face-to-face.

