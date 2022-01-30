Molineux transfer news: Wolves tipped to make last-minute January signing

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Wolverhampton Wanderers could delve back into the transfer market and welcome one more new arrival before tomorrow's 11pm deadline, according to journalist Dean Jones.

Adama Traore sealed his initial loan switch to Spanish giants Barcelona yesterday, resulting in the possibility of head coach Bruno Lage aiming to welcome another signing to Molineux.

Who could Wolves sign before the window slams shut?

The Sun have claimed Wolves are making a late bid to sign Metz ace Boubacar Traore in an £8million deal.

The report suggests the Ligue 1 side are holding out for a more substantial fee but are willing to sell the 20-year-old Malian midfielder.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk have revealed that Wolves have entered the race to sign Armando Broja, who is currently on a season-long loan with Southampton.

However, it could prove to be a difficult deal to complete before tomorrow's deadline as the 20-year-old, who is on Chelsea's books, is also wanted by Leeds United and Everton.

Elsewhere, Spanish media outlet Sport - via Sport Witness - have claimed Wolves are 'very interested' in acquiring Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig on loan.

The report insists Lage also enquired about taking the 22-year-old to Molineux on a temporary basis, with an option to buy, last summer.

Chelsea DOMINATE Tottenham in London Derby! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

What has Dean Jones said about Wolves?

Jones believes Wolves are still working around the clock in an attempt to find potential reinforcements ahead of the deadline.

While he understands that Lage is in no urgent need of drafting in fresh faces, the transfer insider would not be shocked if the Portuguese were to succeed in pulling off a deal at the eleventh hour.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "I don't think their transfer market is dead. It wouldn't surprise me if they brought in one more."

VOTE NOW: The GMS January Fan Awards

Who have Wolves signed since the window opened?

Chiquinho became Wolves' first arrival of 2022 when the winger completed the switch from Portuguese side Estoril for an initial fee of £2.9million.

The 20-year-old was named on the bench for Wolves' win over Brentford last weekend and has already chalked up 10 goal involvements since the campaign got underway.

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed Hwang Hee-chan's season-long loan from German giants RB Leipzig will be made permanent at the climax of the initial agreement.

It comes after the 43-cap South Korea international has shone at Molineux, racking up four goals in 15 appearances.

Fellow countryman Jeong Sang-bin joined Wolves on Friday and has headed straight on loan to Grasshopper Zurich.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News