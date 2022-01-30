Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Rafael Nadal has won the Australian Open in sensational fashion after beating fellow finalist Daniil Medvedev despite going two sets down.

The Spaniard has now won the most Grand Slam titles in male tennis history, securing the 21st of his illustrious career.

With this win, he now has more Grand Slam titles than longtime rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, who were not at this year's tournament for differing reasons.

Federer was unable to compete after recovering from knee surgery as he wants to be fit enough for Wimbledon later this year.

Djokovic was also not at this year's tournament as the 20-time Grand Slam winner had not been vaccinated, and due to Australia's law about not letting unvaccinated people into the country, he was unable to participate.

Despite going 2-0 down, losing the first two sets 2-6, 6-7, Nadal showed his class and experience, coming back from the dead to win the remaining three sets 6-4, 6-4, 7-5.

It truly was a breathtaking final and just shows the character and resilience of the Spaniard, who now has TWENTY ONE Grand Slam titles to his name.

He stands alone in the men's division!

Nadal's Journey to the Title

Nadal started his tournament by beating American Marcos Giron 6-1, 6-4, 6-2.

Nadal sailed through the second, third and fourth round and was met with Denis Shapovalov in the quarter-final.

Nadal won the first two sets 6-3 and 6-4, however, the Canadian won the following two 6-3, 6-4. The Spaniard did manage to win the fifth and deciding set, however, and went through to the semi-final.

He was met with Matteo Berrettini in the semis and he comfortably won the the first two sets 6-3, 6-2.

Berrettini fought back and managed to win the third, but Nadal won the fourth which booked him a place in the final.

Nadal's Grand Slam History

As mentioned earlier, the Spaniard now has 21 Grand Slams to his name, with this one Down Under being his second in Australia, winning it for the first time in his career back in 2009.

It's well known the French Open is where Nadal succeeds most, winning 13 in France, including nine in 10 years from 2005 to 2014.

He's also won two titles at Wimbledon, in 2008 and 2010 respectively, as well as four US Opens, in 2010, 2013, 2017 and 2019.

