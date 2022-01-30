Arsenal transfer news: Gunners in another Vlahovic situation over £75m star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It is highly unlikely that Arsenal will be able to broker a deal to welcome Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak to the Emirates Stadium before tomorrow's 11pm deadline, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

After seeing Dusan Vlahovic choose to link-up with Juventus rather than heading to north London from Fiorentina, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has been forced to move onto other attacking targets in the final hours of the window.

What's the latest news involving Isak?

Arsenal have reportedly set their sights on prising Isak away from La Liga's Sociedad after missing out on completing the signing of Vlahovic.

Speculation over whether the 32-cap Sweden international is on his way to the Emirates Stadium has heightened over the course of the last 36 hours.

That is because eagle-eyed Arsenal fans have discovered that Isak's car has recently been registered in London.

Isak, who has a release clause of £75million written into his Sociedad contract, has also been spotted in the capital with former Manchester United winger Adnan Januzaj.

The 22-year-old has admitted his desire is to eventually secure a switch to the Premier League, potentially bolstering Arsenal's chances of being able to clinch his services.

However, with his £48,000-per-week contract still having two-and-a-half years remaining, Sociedad are in the driving seat when it comes to negotiations.

What has Dean Jones said about Isak?

While Jones admits he is hopeful of Arsenal being able to bring Isak to the English top flight, he has serious doubts over whether a deal will be struck before the window slams shut.

The transfer insider believes the Gunners are going to be frustrated even further having already been snubbed by Vlahovic.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "I would love it if Arsenal were far down the road in signing Isak but, again, everything I have heard about Isak is he has the same reservations as Vlahovic did.

"People close to it don't expect him to sign for Arsenal, certainly not now."

Why is Isak among Arsenal's targets?

Former England striker Gary Lineker once described Isak as an 'exceptional talent' and it is easy to see why when you look at his goals record.

Despite still being in the early stages of his career, the striker has already found the back of the net 69 times at club level.

He would also bring a winning mentality to the Emirates Stadium having already won trophies with his current employers and German giants Borussia Dortmund.

