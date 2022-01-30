Newcastle transfer news: Massive twist in Jesse Lingard saga as deadline looms

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Newcastle United could still sign Jesse Lingard before January's transfer deadline, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The transfer insider has claimed there's 'one last big push' to prise the attacking midfielder from Manchester United.

What's the latest news involving Jesse Lingard and Newcastle?

Having thus far made a mere nine substitute appearances for United in the Premier League this season, totalling just 89 minutes of action, there has been plenty of speculation over Lingard's future in recent weeks - especially as his Old Trafford contract is due to expire at the end of the season.

Tottenham and West Ham have both been linked with the England international, however the chances of a move to Newcastle appeared to be all-but over earlier this week when David Ornstein reported that a potential loan deal was on the verge of collapsing.

But Sky Sports' Keith Downie insisted to GIVEMESPORT that a last-minute agreement remained a possibility and Jones has now revealed a fresh twist in the Lingard saga, claiming the move could indeed be back on.

Rangnick not at Old Trafford next season?! Find out more on The Football Terrace...

What has Dean Jones said about Lingard and Newcastle?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones revealed that there's optimism the 29-year-old could end up at St. James' Park before the transfer window slams shut.

He told GMS: "I'm hearing fresh whispers that Lingard to Newcastle is back on and this time it’s one last big push. From what I’m hearing, they reckon they can get this done."

VOTE HERE for the Fans' Premier League Player of the Month for January!

Is Lingard the right signing for Newcastle?

Signing another attacking option probably isn't quite as important as improving the defensive aspects of Eddie Howe's starting XI before the window closes.

While only Norwich have conceded more times than the Magpies this season, Newcastle's goals for record isn't quite as bad. They've outscored Wolves and are only two goals shy of Brighton, with both being currently in the Premier League's top half.

They've also already signed striker Chris Wood, while Callum Wilson will eventually return from injury - he has six goals so far this season.

1 of 7 Do you know this obscure player Newcastle signed in the January transfer window? Davide Santon Valentino Lazaro Rémy Cabella Remie Streete

That being said, Lingard showed during his loan stint at West Ham last term that under the right circumstances he can be a talismanic entity at Premier League level.

The 32-cap international produced 13 goal involvements in just 16 Premier League games for the Irons. If he can replicate that level of form at St. James' Park, Newcastle will have a fantastic chance of avoiding the drop.

A front-line of Allan Saint-Maximin, Wilson and Lingard would cause problems for most teams in the division.

News Now - Sport News