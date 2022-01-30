Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Frank Lampard is a bona fide Chelsea legend.

As a player with the Blues, the Englishman was truly world-class for a number of years and his stats almost beggar belief.

In 648 appearances across all competitions, Lampard scored 211 goals and assisted a further 150, an outrageous return for a midfielder.

The 43-year-old's brilliance saw him win three Premier League titles, four FA Cups, two League Cups, the Europa League and - most importantly - the Champions League.

Lampard won club football's biggest competition with Chelsea in 2012, the midfield maestro playing the full 120 minutes in the final against Bayern Munich and scoring in the penalty shootout.

Didier Drogba's spot kick was the one that famously secured victory for the Blues in the Allianz Arena and sparked scenes of wild celebration among the English contingent in Bavaria that evening.

And Lampard proved he really is Chelsea through and through with his actions in the immediate aftermath of the team's incredible, nail-biting European triumph.

As soon as the win was confirmed, Lampard sprinted straight over to the fans on the pitch and shared a passionate embrace with a number of them.

Back in 2020, Lampard reminisced about the night he captained his beloved Chelsea to Champions League glory.

"You struggle to believe the story," he said in an interview with Sky Sports. "There were so many sub-plots to what was the best year in Chelsea's history.

"We were aware of being underdogs, and missing huge players. Robbie Di Matteo called us in for a pre-game meeting, and he actually had videos of all our family members sending good luck messages, whether it was our kids, or grans, wives, mothers, we sat there and it was tear after tear, emotion after emotion, and I thought it was amazing team management from Robbie.

"But we had something about us, and obviously we had the King in Didier. He came up with a header that nobody I think in world football could have scored, and then the winning penalty.

"Didier became a different person in those games leading up to the final. Even in the warm-up, he was caged, and that confidence rubbed off on those around him. That's why he's a Premier League great. He scored goals at the right moment to win you games.

"When Cech saved Robben's penalty, I thought: 'This could seriously be it.' I was nervous stepping up for my penalty, and Manuel Neuer looked huge in the goal, with his arms up. I thought: 'Side to side he'll get this' so I went straight for his face hoping he'd move out of the way! Straight down the middle.

"Out-of-body moment is the best way to describe it. I never felt the crowd at that point, but I did feel the pressure of the situation. It becomes a bit about you at that point.

"When Didier scored, it was chaos. The best night of my footballing life. It was an incredible night. For many a year, we'd be trying to win it, we'd lost finals, semi-finals, and it felt like the last chance for this group."

