Rafael Nadal made history at the 2022 Australian Open as he became the first male tennis player to win 21 Grand Slam titles.

As a result of his comeback victory over Daniil Medvedev in the final, the Spaniard passed Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic in the all-time list of Grand Slams won.

Following the win, Federer, who last won a Grand Slam title back in 2018, took to Instagram to congratulate his long-time rival and friend on his momentous victory.

In a post on his story, the Swiss superstar said: “To my friend and great rival Rafael Nadal, heartfelt congratulations on becoming the first man to win 21 Grand Slam singles titles.

“'A few months ago we were joking about both being on crutches. Amazing. Never underestimate a great champion. Your incredible work ethic, dedication and fighting spirit are an inspiration to me and countless others around the world.

“I am proud to share this era with you and honoured to play a role in pushing you to achieve more. As you have done for me the past 18 years.

“I am sure you have more achievements ahead but for now enjoy this one."

Based on that, there are clearly no hard feelings after Nadal passed Federer in total Grand Slam title triumphs for the first time in his career.

The victory surely sweeter than ever for Nadal following his six-month injury layoff. Moreover, a five-set war of attrition was the perfect start to 2022 for the now 21-time Grand Slam champion.

The question that now remains is whether tennis fans will see Nadal and Federer square off on the Grand Slam stage one more time.

After withdrawing from the 2021 US Open, Federer said that he would be out for “many months,” but remained optimistic that he’d return to the tour at some point in 2022.

