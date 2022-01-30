Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United have confirmed that Mason Greenwood will not be partaking in training or playing in matches until further notice, according to the BBC.

They report that police are working to "establish the full circumstances" of accusations against the England international made by a woman.

On Sunday morning, video, photo and audio files were uploaded onto Instagram by the woman, but have since been deleted.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed that it was "aware of images and videos circulating on social media".

United said on Sunday that they "do not condone violence of any kind" and explained that they were aware of the evidence that had been uploaded onto social media.

However, they clarified that they would not comment on the situation further until the "facts have been established". Greenwood has hitherto not reacted to the allegations against him.

Sky Sports have contacted the United player for a comment and add that Greater Manchester Police said: "Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances."

According to Simon Stone of BBC Sport, the force later said in a statement: "Greater Manchester Police were made aware earlier today (Sunday 30 January) of online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence.

"An investigation was launched and following enquiries we can confirm a man in his 20s has since been arrested on suspicion of rape and assault. He remains in custody for questioning. Enquiries are ongoing."

The 20-year-old has made over 100 appearances for the Premier League side having graduated from the club's academy. He picked up a senior cap for England in 2020.

Greenwood has played in 24 first-team matches in the 2021/22 season, but will reportedly no longer participate in either training or games until further notification. More updates as we get them.

