Rafael Nadal won the 2022 Australian Open in spectacular fashion as he came from two sets down to beat Daniil Medvedev to take home just his second title Down Under, his first since 2009.

With that, the Spaniard became the first male tennis player to reach 21 Grand Slam title triumphs, passing his long-time rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, who are both on 20.

Djokovic did not participate at this year’s tournament after his visa was cancelled on "health and good order" grounds. As many sports fans know, Djokovic is still unvaccinated against COVID-19.

As a result of his controversy ahead of the tournament, the Serb was forced to watch from home, and he witnessed Nadal achieve what many tennis fans across the world thought Djokovic would have done, win that coveted 21st Grand Slam title.

The nine-time Australian Open winner posted a congratulatory message for Nadal on his Twitter, which read: “Congratulations to @RafaelNadal for 21st GS. Amazing achievement. Always impressive fighting spirit that prevailed another time. Enhorabuena.”

Unlike Federer’s message on social media, Djokovic kept it short and sweet.

The Swiss veteran’s message was evidently far more heartfelt than Djokovic’s post. Whether the Serbian is salty over Nadal’s win or not, we’ll never know, but it’s safe to say that his reaction was very different to Federer’s.

He also expressed his commiserations to Medvedev, but he tagged the incorrect Twitter account when doing so.

Djokovic will have the chance to equal Nadal’s 21 Grand Slam title record at the French Open in May.

Currently, the 34-year-old is preparing for the 2022 Dubai Tennis Championships, which is set to begin in late February.

