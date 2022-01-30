Newcastle transfer news: Magpies 'on verge of agreeing £16.6m striker deal'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Newcastle United are on the verge of agreeing a €20m (£16.6m) deal to sign a striker from a European club, transfer insider Dean Jones has exclusively told GiveMeSport this afternoon.

What's the latest with Newcastle?

After a slow start to the window which saw just Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood arrive in the first 29 days for the Premier League strugglers, the Magpies have now sprung into action with less than 36 hours until the cut-off point for transfers slams shut on Monday at 11pm.

Bruno Guimaraes has completed his move to St James’ Park from Lyon and Brighton and Hove Albion's Dan Burn looks set to join him after a £13m fee was agreed, but it doesn’t appear as though Eddie Howe and co are finished there.

Newcastle have long been linked with a new striker throughout January, with the likes of Hugo Ekitike of Reims, Bamba Dieng of Marseille and Duvan Zapata of Atalanta being mooted for potential switches to the north-east of England.

However, it appears that Amanda Staveley and Steve Nickson are finally making some progress in their bid to boost Howe’s attacking options, according to Jones, with an as of yet unnamed player.

Newcastle could certainly do with the extra firepower in their bid to beat the drop, having netted 21 times in their 21 Premier League fixtures to date.

What did Dean Jones say about the potential deal?

The transfer insider exclusively told GIVEMESPORT on Sunday afternoon: “Newcastle are on the verge of agreeing a €20m Euro transfer for a striker.”

What other business could Newcastle do?

It could be an intriguing few hours ahead for the Toon Army.

Also as per Dean Jones, Newcastle are also potentially ready to reignite a move for Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard after it collapsed last week when the Red Devils were demanding a £15m loan deal fee.

Meanwhile, they are still yet to sign a new left-back despite being linked with Mitchel Bakker, although perhaps Howe will see the signature of Burn as killing two birds with one stone given the 6 ft 7 colossus can play in that role as well as at centre-back.

It will also be interesting to see whether the Magpies move for another centre-back on top of Burn, given how far they went to try and land Diego Carlos from Sevilla earlier this month – another deal that collapsed when the La Liga outfit’s owner Monchi came out and said that PIF hadn’t offered enough money for their 28-year-old Brazilian.

