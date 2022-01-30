Spurs transfer news: £31.5m ace tipped as late 'statement' deal, played under Conte before

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Transfer insider Dean Jones wouldn't be surprised if Tottenham made a late move to sign Alvaro Morata on deadline day.

Tottenham are in talks with two Juventus players in Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur and reports from Spain suggest that a third in Morata could also be on the move to North London.

What's the latest news involving Morata?

Antonio Conte has often spoken about wanting to improve his squad and has made his feelings clear about wanting to sign another striker by saying that he can't afford to not start Harry Kane in any game.

But Spurs are yet to bring in an understudy to Kane and are facing the prospect of going into the business end of the season with once again the England captain as their only option up front.

Therefore, Marca believe that Conte's side are interested in making a late move to sign Morata, who boasts an incredible CV, but a less than impressive goalscoring record.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: Rumours, Deadline and Everything You Need to Know

Morata doesn't turn 30 until October, but has already played for Real Madrid twice, Chelsea, Atletico Madrid and is currently in his second spell at Juventus. However, the £31.5m-rated striker has only scored 132 goals in almost 400 appearances for those clubs.

Rangnick not at Old Trafford next season?! Find out more on The Football Terrace...

But Morata is a Spain international with a proven record of 23 goals in 50 caps on the international stage, while he's managed to win an incredible amount of major trophies, including the Champions League, Europa League, Serie A, La Liga, FA Cup and many more.

And Jones hasn't ruled out the possibility of the Lilywhites signing Morata in what he said would be a "statement" deal for Spurs despite his recent struggles.

VOTE NOW: The GMS Fan Awards - January

What did Jones say about Morata?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "If you're desperate to make a statement in the final few hours of the transfer window and the player is genuinely there, then it wouldn't surprise me."

Who else could Tottenham sign on deadline day?

According to Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham are moving closer to deals to sign Kulusevski and Bentancur. The transfer guru said that Spurs are preparing for the Swedish international to sign the paperworks this evening, while they're also confident of signing Uruguayan Bentancur.

1 of 8 Do you know this obscure player Tottenham signed in the January transfer window? Mounir El Hamdaoui Hélder Postiga Stéphane Dalmat Noé Pamarot

Talks appear to have gone quiet over a deal to bring Sofyan Amraba to North London, but nothing has suggested that a deal is completely dead in the water.

But while it could still prove a productive deadline day for Tottenham, getting in a striker seems unlikely.

News Now - Sport News