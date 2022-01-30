Aston Villa transfer news: Steven Gerrard tipped to make one more signing before deadline

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Dean Jones says he would be surprised if Aston Villa did not sign a new midfielder before Monday's transfer deadline amid links to Juventus' Rodrigo Bentancur.

It is starting to look increasingly unlikely that the Midlands club will land the 24-year-old, but Jones is still expecting Steven Gerrard to bolster his midfield area.

What is the latest news on Villa's search for a new midfielder?

Villa signing Bentancur looked like a real possibility when Sky Sports reported earlier this month that they were in talks with Juventus over a potential £16m deal.

However, since then, BBC Sport's Phil McNulty has reported that Villa never made anything more than an enquiry two weeks ago that was knocked back and have not returned to the Italian club.

With Villa's move on ice, Premier League rivals Tottenham swooped in, with multiple outlets, including the MailOnline, now claiming that they are closing in on a deal to sign the Uruguayan.

If Villa still want to sign a new midfielder before the transfer window closes, it looks like they will have to turn their attention elsewhere.

What has Jones said about Villa's transfer plans ahead of the transfer deadline?

Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that he would be surprised if Villa ended up missing out on a defensive midfielder, with that being a priority for them.

Speaking to GMS, the transfer insider said: "I'd be surprised if they just left it because when I asked sources at the start of the month what is Aston Villa's priority, they said, 'As long as they sign a No.6, they'll be happy.' It's the only thing they haven't done, so I'd be very surprised if they just left this area of the pitch."

Have Villa been linked with any other midfielders?

They have, as earlier this window there was a lot of talk about the club being interested in Brighton's Yves Bissouma.

However, a deal to bring him to Villa Park before the end of the month seems impossible, with Brighton boss Graham Potter previously making it clear that none of his key players would be sold. This late into the window, you would undoubtedly expect that stance to now be even stronger.

Ultimately, the situation with Bentancur has left Gerrard with quite a dilemma. With Marvelous Nakamba out for a while, he could do with another pair of legs in midfield. Still, there is time left, so the Villa boss could still end up getting just that.

