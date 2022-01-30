West Ham transfer news: 'Circumstances have changed' - Irons could still land 63-goal star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

West Ham United could make a late swoop for Liverpool frontman Divock Origi as the Hammers look to boost their hopes of finishing in the Premier League's top four, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

The Hammers have been unable to welcome any reinforcements since the window reopened at the turn of the year but the east Londoners could look to secure some fresh faces before tomorrow's 11pm deadline.

What's the latest news involving Origi?

The Athletic have revealed that Liverpool are willing to offload Origi ahead of the transfer window slamming shut.

The report suggests the Reds have had a change of heart over whether to allow the Belgian to move onto pastures new due to closing in on the big-money signing of Porto winger Luis Diaz.

It comes less than two months on from Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp hailing Origi as a 'legend' after his late winner at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

West Ham transfer insider ExWHUemployee revealed last month that the Hammers have previously been close to signing the 26-year-old and it would not be a surprise to see boss David Moyes make a move as a result of Origi's lack of game-time.

This could potentially be Liverpool's last chance to cash-in on Origi as his contract is due to expire in the summer, although it will automatically be extended by 12 months if he triggers a clause by playing a certain number of matches.

What has Dean Jones said about Origi?

Jones understands that Origi was among Moyes' list of initial targets at the start of the transfer window but focused his attentions elsewhere after Liverpool had suggested the striker would not be leaving Anfield this month.

However, the transfer insider believes there is still a chance of Origi heading to the London Stadium ahead of tomorrow's deadline.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "They did have Origi on their initial list in case he was available, but they were told early on in this window that he wasn't going to be unless circumstances changed.

"Here we are and the circumstances have changed so because they're not getting much joy anywhere else, I don't think you can rule out Origi."

Why is Origi of interest to West Ham?

West Ham still only have one senior striker on their books, in their form of Michail Antonio, so it is clear they would profit from reinforcements in that area of the pitch.

Origi would certainly add firepower to the Hammers' squad, having found the back of the net 63 times over the course of his senior club career.

The east Londoners are looking to break into the top four and challenge for silverware, which is something the 6 ft 1 frontman has won plenty of after getting his hands on four trophies - including the Premier League and Champions League crowns - during his time with Liverpool.

Origi, who has won 31 caps for Belgium, also boasts plenty of Premier League experience thanks to making 104 appearances in the competition.

