Next West Brom manager: 58 y/o emerges as 'top choice' to replace Valerien Ismael

The West Bromwich Albion hierarchy are seriously considering sacking Valerien Ismael and current Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray is their first choice target to head to the Hawthorns, according to journalist Dean Jones.

Mowbray previously enjoyed a three-year spell in charge of the Baggies and if the club's owners were to get their way, he will be heading back to the West Midlands.

What's the latest news involving Ismael?

Ismael was appointed as West Brom's head coach last summer and chief executive Xu Ke revealed his hopes of the Frenchman being at the helm for the next four years, but it appears he may not even reach the 12-month mark.

Yesterday's defeat to Millwall saw the Baggies fall to their fourth defeat in five outings and also drop eight points adrift of the Championship's automatic promotion positions.

Daily Mail reporter Tom Collomosse suggested prior to the latest setback that Ismael is under immense pressure after a woeful run of form, with some players unconvinced by his methods since heading to the Hawthorns from Barnsley.

The 2-0 loss at the hands of Millwall could prove to be the final nail in the coffin as it has been reported that there is now a 'toxic atmosphere' within the fanbase when they are backing their side home and away.

To make matters worse for Ismael, he has also fallen out with England goalkeeper Sam Johnstone over refusing to reinstate the 28-year-old to his starting line-up after serving a suspension.

What has Dean Jones said about Ismael and his potential successor?

Jones believes Ismael's days at West Brom are numbered and the key decision-makers behind the scenes are already mulling over making a change in the dugout.

The journalist understands the hierarchy want to discover who could potentially enter the void left by Ismael before wielding the axe.

He also reckons a former Baggies boss is who they want to head to the Hawthorns as the 46-year-old's successor.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "My verdict on this is that the club are now seeking alternatives and are looking into options of who they could get right now.

"Tony Mowbray, I know, would be their top choice. He's somebody that they definitely have at the top of the list if they could have anyone."

Why is Mowbray their first choice target?

West Brom went into the campaign with an immediate return to the Premier League being their objective and Mowbray's Blackburn are currently in the automatic promotion places.

The 58-year-old has been in the Ewood Park dugout since 2017 and led Rovers to 104 wins from 250 matches.

Mowbray also knows West Brom incredibly well, having bossed them between 2006 and 2009.

He chalked up 58 victories in 140 fixtures and the Baggies have had 16 managers - both permanent and temporary - since his departure.

