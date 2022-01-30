Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Karna Solskjaer –– daughter of former Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, made her debut for the Red Devils in the fourth round of the Women’s FA Cup today.

The teenager, who is a striker like her father, has been in fine form for the United Women’s U21 side this season –– scoring 13 times in 12 games so far.

And while Ole Gunnar is no longer the manager of the men’s side and has kept a low profile since his exit from the club, he was spotted cheering on Karna a matter of days ago as the U21s thrashed Aston Villa’s youngsters 5-0 at Altrincham’s J Davidson Stadium.

Karna’s fine form saw her called up to the senior side for today’s FA Cup game against Bridgwater and her father was again spotted in the crowd cheering her on.

The 18-year-old joined the women’s academy at United in 2019, but this was her first time appearing in the first-team squad.

Hayley Ladd and Ella Toone scored for the away side as United won the match 2-0. Karna was introduced with around 10 minutes left to play and despite failing to crown her debut with a goal, she nonetheless created history.

Her cameo means that Ole Gunnar and his daughter are now the first-ever father and daughter to play for Man United.

Ole made his debut United debut in 1996 and scored 126 goals in 366 games for the club.

He was renowned as being perhaps the greatest ‘super-sub’ in football history and regularly scored late goals off the bench.

The most famous of these came in the 1999 Champions League Final, where he scored a last-minute winner against Bayern Munich to secure Sir Alex Ferguson’s first European title as United boss.

Karna will be hoping to follow in her father’s footsteps, though Ole admits his daughter is too young to remember him playing.

“My daughter Karna and my youngest son Elijah… they don’t remember their daddy playing,” Solskjaer said last year.

“Noah [his oldest son] can vouch for me – I hope! No need for any scrap books or newspaper clippings, he can just tell them about the time he saw dad scoring the winning goals for United at Old Trafford.”

United Women’s manager Marc Skinner has already stated he is more than willing to utilise his fringer players in the right scenario and today may not be the last appearance Karna makes this season.

United’s fifth-round opponents are not yet known but the club remains in search of their first FA Cup triumph, having been founded back in 2018.

