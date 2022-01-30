Tottenham transfer news: Major update emerges on potential Spurs deal for £13.4m star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has confirmed that Tottenham's pursuit of Sofyan Amrabat is all but over.

The Moroccan international had emerged as a shock midfield target for Antonio Conte, but Spurs are now pursuing other players.

What's the latest news with Amrabat?

With Dele Alli, Tanguy Ndombele and Giovani Lo Celso all up for sale, Tottenham had no choice but to try and sign at least one centre midfielder before tomorrow's deadline.

According to the Evening Standard, they were in talks with Amrabat, who's currently at the African Cup of Nations, over a loan deal with an option to buy for £13.4m.

However, Amrabat moving to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium never got closer than the initial discussions stage.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: Rumours, Deadline and Everything You Need to Know

And with Conte hoping to bring in Juventus pair Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur, the latter a centre midfielder, a deal to sign Amrabat, who's made just one Serie A start this season, is dead in the water.

What did Bridge say about Amrabat?

When Bridge was asked whether a deal is completely off the cards, the Sky Sports reporter told GIVEMESPORT: "That's what I'm told. I think Amrabat was someone who they knew they could get as a Plan B, so that looks like it's not happening now."

Are Tottenham likely to sign anyone on deadline day?

Spurs are yet to announce any incomings or outgoings this month, so it's all shaping up to be a busy day in North London.

As mentioned above, Lo Celso, Ndombele and Alli could all depart, while Steven Bergwijn is still wanted by Ajax.

In terms of incomings, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has given Juve duo Kulusevski and Bentancur his famous 'here we go' which suggests that Tottenham will make at least two signings on deadline day.

1 of 8 Do you know this obscure player Tottenham signed in the January transfer window? Mounir El Hamdaoui Hélder Postiga Stéphane Dalmat Noé Pamarot

But Spurs might not be finished just yet. At the start of January, reliable reporter Alasdair Gold revealed that Conte wanted to strengthen in three positions, bringing in a left-sided centre-back, a right wing-back and a striker.

And while he's on the verge of making his first two signings as manager, he hasn't got his wish in any those positions. Tottenham fans will be hoping that changes by 11pm on Monday evening and Daniel Levy has delivered Conte a right wing-back after missing out on Adama Traore or even a striker after months of searching for one to provide competition for Harry Kane.

News Now - Sport News