Tottenham transfer news: 'Rattled' - Fresh claim emerges as Spurs linked with £31.5m star

Douglas Luiz is not expected to join Tottenham Hotspur before tomorrow's 11pm deadline but links to the Aston Villa ace has 'rattled a few people', according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

Spurs went into the final week of the window with head coach Antonio Conte demanding four fresh faces are brought in, but it appears Luiz will not be among the last-minute acquisitions.

What's the latest news involving Luiz?

MailOnline have revealed that Spurs are mulling over whether to make a late swoop for Villa midfielder Luiz.

The report suggests the north Londoners could test their Premier League rivals' resolve by tabling a bid worth £32million.

Securing the Brazilian's services would also put a huge dent in Arsenal's hopes of beating them to a top four spot as The Athletic have claimed the Gunners are eyeing Luiz as well.

It is understood the 23-year-old is on a four-man shortlist of midfield targets compiled by head coach Mikel Arteta.

Luiz has been a man in demand ever since the January transfer window opened for business, with Villa forced to reject a £30million bid from an unnamed Premier League club.

The Midlands club forked out £15million to sign the defensive midfielder from Manchester City two-and-a-half years ago.

What has Dean Jones said about Luiz?

Jones believes constant speculation linking Luiz with a move away from Villa has come as a shock behind the scenes.

The transfer insider does not envisage him being at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium by the time the window slams shut and instead thinks the Brazilian has his sights set on another club if he is to leave Villa Park.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "I haven't heard anything with Tottenham. I think it's rattled a few people that he was linked so heavily with a transfer in this window because I don't think they really foresaw it.

"I think the player thought he might be working his way back towards Manchester City, if anything."

Why is Luiz of interest to Spurs?

Luiz has entered the final 18 months of his £52,000-per-week deal at Villa, meaning his value will continue to drop if his current employers fail to cash-in on him now or persuade the defensive midfielder to pen an extended contract.

That could potentially play into Spurs' hands if they opt to seriously strengthen their interest ahead of tomorrow's deadline.

Luiz would also add plenty of Premier League experience to the north Londoners' options as, despite his age, he is already closing in on 100 appearances in the competition and likely to reach that milestone by the end of the season.

His fine form has allowed him to win nine Brazil caps, while Luiz also got his hands on a gold medal during last year's delayed Olympic Games.

