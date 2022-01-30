Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Since arriving at Anfield in October 2015, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has cemented himself as a legend with the red half of Merseyside.

Having delivered the club its first title of the Premier League era - as well as a sixth European Cup - during his reign, that probably won't come as a huge surprise.

However, the former Borussia Dortmund manager has also become a firm favourite among fans of other clubs too, with the German's eccentric personality proving a hit with football lovers far and wide.

That appreciation even extended to one Manchester United fan back in October 2019, who went so far as to pen a newspaper column expressing his love for Klopp.

Historically, rivalries don't come much more fierce than the one between the Red Devils and Liverpool. That said, United supporter George Lewis - a comedian and football columnist for The Times - admitted to his readers that Klopp was "impossible not to like", while also praising him for playing attractive football and winning trophies.

Lewis's recognition of Klopp, though, extended far beyond his accomplishments on the pitch as he reflected on how much of a thoroughly top bloke the Liverpool chief seemed.

"Everything I read makes me like him even more," wrote Lewis. "His middle name is Norbert for heaven’s sake. And he’s married to a social worker. Last week he stopped to support a junior girls match while he was out walking his dog. I bet that dog has a brilliant life. Constant treats and tummy rubs. Now I’m jealous of a dog. Great."

The journalist is obviously conflicted in his praise of a rival manager, but even two years ago appeared to realise that the writing was on the wall for United when it came to competing with Liverpool.

“His agent once hinted that the only reason he’d leave would be because of the weather. I now watch the forecast every evening, praying for rain. Each time the sun comes out, my heart sinks. The man is ruining my life!

"If he stole your car, I bet you’d happily keep up the insurance payments. If he had an affair with your wife, you’d probably offer to mind the kids. It feels inevitable that, under Klopp, Liverpool are going to keep on winning. All I can do is keep staring out the window, praying for rain," concluded Lewis in his tongue-in-cheek tribute to the German.

Although Liverpool finished a colossal 33 points clear of United in 2019/20, the Old Trafford outfit did turn the tables last season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's United side secured second place, five points ahead of Klopp's Reds, who ended up third.

Those green shoots of recovery at the 'Theatre of Dreams' look a distant memory now. Solskjaer is gone and United currently sit 10 points behind Liverpool on the Premier League ladder with 16 games left to play this term - a situation not helped by their 5-0 humbling at the hands of Klopp's team back in October.

It might be time for United fans to start praying for that rain on Merseyside again.

