Mohamed Salah played a massive role in Egypt's 2-1 win over Morocco on Sunday night.

The Liverpool star once again left the pitch with the Man of the Match award in his hands having produced a goal and an assist to send Egypt through to the Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals.

There was to be no night off for Pharaohs as they had to battle through extra time for the second consecutive match with their round of 16 clash with the Ivory Coast going all the way to penalties.

Egypt 2-1 Morocco (AET)

On that occasion, Salah had been the hero had converting the deciding spot-kick and this time around, he was the saviour as it was his equalising goal that took the quarter-final to extra time.

Sofiane Boufal had fired Morocco into the lead from the penalty spot after just six minutes at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, but Salah's second-half equaliser necessitated another half-hour of action.

And Egypt were clearly not in the mood for another penalty shootout because Aston Villa's Trezeguet eventually bagged a winner by profiting from Salah's fabulous run on the right flank.

Salah's full-time reaction

Despite Morocco's best efforts to equalise, Egypt managed to hold on with Salah's second goal contribution of the night - acknowledged with a classy celebration - proving the difference.

As such, there were emotional scenes at full-time with the Egyptian players and staff celebrating moving just two games away from potentially being crowned the kings of African football.

However, even amongst the raw emotions of such a fantastic turnaround, Salah proved just as classy and humble as ever by taking the time out to console the defeated Moroccan players.

Salah consoles Morocco players

In scenes not entirely dissimilar to Oliver Kahn's famous reaction to winning the 2001 Champions League final, Salah shared a special consolatory moment with Achraf Hakimi after the final whistle.

Marry that to further shots of Salah taking time out of the celebrations to console and show respect for other defeated members of Morocco's squad, and the Liverpool star's class couldn't be clearer.

It might not have cost Salah much in the way of energy or time, but it's the sort of lovely touch that can mean a lot to players at such an emotional time, so be sure to check out the footage below:

Stay classy, Mohamed, stay classy.

Classiness from Salah

There are too many examples of the classiness that Salah has shown over the years for us to possibly list, but here's our breakdown of just eight remarkable examples for you to peruse.

So, while we don't doubt for a second that other Egypt players showed similar humility, we couldn't help highlighted just how typically classy Salah was sure to remain after such a crucial victory.

Whether or not Salah will go all the way with Egypt at AFCON remains to be seen, but you can bet that he'll show nothing short of class to whoever he might conquer if that turns out to be the case.

