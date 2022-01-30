Tottenham transfer news: Levy & Paratici set to 'hijack' deals before deadline

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tottenham Hotspur will look to try and hijack deals from other clubs during the final 48 hours of the transfer window, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The Lilywhites are yet to make any signings this month and Monday's 11pm deadline is now looming.

What's the latest news involving Tottenham?

Tottenham have missed out on some big deals this month.

Spurs reportedly reached an agreement with AC Milan over a move for Franck Kessie, but the Ivory Coast midfielder elected to stay at the San Siro for the remainder of the season.

The north London club had also settled on personal terms with Wolves winger Adama Traore, but he's now agreed a loan move to Barcelona instead.

And after seeing their own bid for Luis Diaz rejected, the Porto sensation has now signed for Premier League rivals Liverpool.

Nonetheless, Tottenham do appear set to sign Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur from Juventus.

And when it comes to positions Spurs are still weak in, Jones believes the Premier League outfit will look to 'hijack' deals other clubs are pursuing.

Rangnick not at Old Trafford next season?! Find out more on The Football Terrace...

What has Dean Jones said about Tottenham?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones suggested Tottenham will attempt to jump in on deals that are already in the pipeline.

He told GMS: "What they'll do now is assess or reassess the positions they're trying to fill. And the smart thing to do is look at which clubs have opened avenues with players already, so you know those players are available. So Tottenham will now look to try and hijack deals themselves."

VOTE HERE for the Fans' Premier League Player of the Month!

A sensible strategy for Tottenham?

It's usually Spurs who end up on the receiving end in this scenario. In fact, Liverpool essentially hijacked their pursuit of Diaz. According to a report in The Telegraph, the former European champions 'backdoored' the north Londoners to secure the Colombian's services.

Back in 2013, meanwhile, Willian had taken a medical at White Hart Lane, before Chelsea swooped in and signed the Brazil international instead.

So Daniel Levy and Fabio Paratici will be fully aware that such a strategy can work. Perhaps the big question, though, is where Tottenham actually rank in the food chain.

1 of 8 Do you know this obscure player Tottenham signed in the January transfer window? Mounir El Hamdaoui Hélder Postiga Stéphane Dalmat Noé Pamarot

If they can be usurped by Liverpool and Chelsea, which calibre of club can they realistically 'backdoor' and will the players involved be of sufficient quality?

The other concern is that rather than getting players they've specifically profiled, Tottenham are essentially letting their recruitment be driven by the desires of other clubs and ultimately the market.

It perhaps makes prudent business sense but whether that helps build an effective Premier League squad is another matter.

News Now - Sport News