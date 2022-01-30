Hoops transfer news: Major update on potential late signings at Celtic Park

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Dean Jones thinks Celtic's transfer business is done and that the club are happy with what they have managed to do.

The Bhoys have brought in a few new names this month, and Jones is expecting them to try and get through the rest of the season with that.

Who have Celtic signed in this transfer window?

Manager Ange Postecoglou has leaned on his knowledge of the J-League by bringing in Japanese trio Reo Hatate, Yosuke Ideguchi and Daizen Maeda.

This comes after the success of Kyogo Furuhashi, who has been a revelation since arriving at Celtic from Vissel Kobe last summer.

The Japan international has scored 16 goals in all competitions, with two of those coming in the Scottish League Cup final against Hibernian.

On top of Japanese stars Hatate, Ideguchi and Maeda, the Glasgow club have also signed midfielder Matt O'Riley from MK Dons, reportedly beating off competition from the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Huddersfield Town in the process.

What has Jones said about Celtic's transfer plans?

With the above names and Irish youngster Johnny Kenny all signed by Celtic this month, Jones doubts Celtic will do any more business.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the transfer insider said: "I think they are done.

"To be honest, I haven't heard anything else. It seems like they're pretty set and they're quite happy with their business so far."

Will Celtic's business be enough to win the title?

As things stand, Celtic trail their city rivals Rangers by just two points. Simply put, they have Giovanni van bronckhorst's men in sight and a chance to actually overtake them when the two sides meet on Wednesday in the Old Firm.

Win that and successfully embed their new signings and the Bhoys will surely be confident that they can reclaim their Scottish Premiership crown if they are not already.

Hatate, Ideguchi and O'Riley all come in to bolster Postecoglou's options in midfield, while Maeda gives the former Australia manager another attacking option out wide. And on that Japanese trio particularly, if they can perform anywhere near the level of their countryman Furuhashi, then it really could be some stunning business done by Celtic.

Of course, Rangers have also strengthened, recently bringing in the exciting Amad Diallo on loan from Manchester United. The 19-year-old instantly showed what he can do after netting on his debut against Ross County.

It all makes for an exciting title race, one that Celtic will surely feel they can win.

