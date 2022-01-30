West Ham transfer news: Irons 'have tried their luck' over late deal for £100m duo

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has questioned whether West Ham United truly believed they would be able to prise Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips away from Leeds United.

The Hammers have yet to spend any money since the window reopened at the turn of the year, but it appears they have been looking to sign two stars currently at Elland Road.

What is the latest news involving Raphinha and Phillips?

It was revealed by 90min that West Ham have seen a big-money Raphinha offer worth up to £50million turned down by Leeds.

The report suggests the Hammers' proposal included a guaranteed £40million and a further £10million in add-ons, with Raphinha interested in completing a switch east London with his current employers' blessing.

Although transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has claimed Leeds have no interest in sanctioning the Brazilian's departure before tomorrow's 11pm deadline, he feels Raphinha's exit could be in the offing during the summer.

Meanwhile, The Sun have revealed that West Ham have attempted another Leeds raid by lodging a £50million bid for Phillips.

Should the east Londoners pull off a late deal Phillips or Raphinha, including the add-ons, it would result in them becoming the most expensive signing in the club's history.

What has Dean Jones said about the situation?

Jones believes there are question marks over whether Raphinha and Phillips will remain on Leeds' books for much longer.

However, the transfer insider feels making a move for the Elland Road favourites now was a non-starter for West Ham.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "There is definitely some doubt over Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha staying long-term, so I can understand why West Ham have tried their luck.

"But, also, it seems slightly pointless and you wonder how much they ever believed either move could actually happen right now.

"Fans may look at it as a good show of ambition but equally could see it as a bit of false intent."

Why are West Ham interested in Raphinha and Phillips?

Raphinha made the move to Leeds less than 18 months ago, with the then-newly-promoted Premier League side forking out £17million to acquire him from Rennes.

The 25-year-old has shone at Elland Road, racking up 25 goal involvements in 51 appearances, showing he would add plenty of creativity to West Ham's attack.

Phillips, meanwhile, has been a key player for his current employers over the years, featuring on 226 occasions.

He has also formed an impressive partnership with current Hammers star Declan Rice at international level, with them combining 15 times at the heart of England's midfield.

