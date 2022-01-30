Newcastle transfer news: Big update on Magpies deal for 'first choice' £10m target

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Newcastle United's move to sign Bayer Leverkusen defender Mitchel Bakker has broken down again, says transfer insider Dean Jones.

The Magpies have desperately been trying to sign the 21-year-old this month but have struggled so far.

What is the latest news involving Bakker?

90min recently reported that Newcastle had reignited their interest in signing Bakker as Eddie Howe looks to strengthen his side in the left-back position.

According to them, the Tyneside club had initially backed off after believing that the Dutchman was not keen on a move to St James' Park.

The same report states that Newcastle have since gone back in for Bakker, but it seems that they are struggling to get this deal done for whatever reason.

The left-back has missed some of Bayer Leverkusen's season due to injury. However, when he has been fit, he has been an important player for Gerardo Seoane after starting 11 league games under the 43-year-old this term.

What has Jones said about Bakker to Newcastle?

Newcastle have also been linked with Sassuolo's Rogerio and Aston Villa's Matt Targett, but Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that Bakker remains their first choice, though the potential deal to bring him to St James' Park seems to have collapsed.

Speaking to GMS, the football journalist said: "Bakker is the first choice out of him and Rogerio, but it looks like the Bakker deal has broken down again."

What are Bakker's stats this season?

Bakker has come up with a few assists in Bayer Leverkusen's current Bundesliga campaign. He has also managed to score, registering in the impressive 4-0 win against Borussia Monchengladbach at the start of the term.

In terms of the defensive side of things, the former Paris Saint-Germain man is averaging 1.3 tackles and one interception per game, leaving him in the top 10 for both categories in Seoane's squad (via WhoScored).

The above are decent numbers and, at just 21 years of age, the Netherlands U21 international will obviously get better.

That and the bit of experience he has playing at an elite club like PSG could make Bakker a really good signing for Newcastle if they can get it done, with De Telegraaf (via Sport Witness) suggesting that a deal would likely cost €12m (around £10m).

The problem is, though, they are struggling to do just that, with the transfer deadline drawing closer. It would now not be a surprise if they missed out on Bakker in this transfer window.

If that does happen and they remain in the Premier League, though, there is no reason why Newcastle cannot revisit this again in the summer.

