Chelsea transfer news: Blues 'serious' about signing £27m ace Tuchel knows well

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Chelsea are 'reasonably serious' about signing Ousmane Dembele, according to journalist Dean Jones.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel knows the Barcelona winger well, having managed him at former club Borussia Dortmund.

What's the latest transfer news involving Ousmane Dembele?

With his contract due to expire at the end of the season, Barcelona want the France international's future decided before Monday's transfer deadline.

According to Sport, Dembele can either agree to a new deal at the Nou Camp that would put him on reduced wages, or find a new club within the final days of the January window.

The Spanish publication claim Manchester United and Chelsea are both interested in signing the winger - who Transfermarkt value at £27m - as well as French giants PSG.

And Jones believes the Stamford Bridge outfit are 'reasonably serious' about signing the 24-year-old.

Rangnick not at Old Trafford next season?! Find out more on The Football Terrace...

What has Dean Jones said about Ousmane Dembele moving to Chelsea?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones revealed Chelsea's level of interest in signing the former Dortmund star this month.

The transfer insider told GMS: "He knows that Chelsea want him, and Chelsea are reasonably serious about that as well, from what I understand."

VOTE HERE for the Fans' Premier League Player of the Month for January!

Would Ousmane Dembele be a good signing for Chelsea?

That's not a simple question to answer, with a few key factors to consider.

The first is Dembele's record at Barcelona. A return of 31 goals and 23 assists in 129 games is solid if not exactly exceptional, but the bigger concern is the number of games Dembele's missed - a staggering 102 due to injury since first moving to the Nou Camp in 2017.

On the other hand, if any manager knows how to get the best out of Dembele, it's surely Tuchel. During the winger's previous stint under the now-Chelsea boss, he racked up 31 goal involvements in just 49 games.

Still only 24, if Chelsea think Dembele's over his injury problems, there's no reason why Tuchel can't get him to produce at that level once again.

1 of 7 Do you know this obscure player Chelsea signed in the January transfer window? Josh McEachran Marco van Ginkel Franco Di Santo Gaël Kakuta

At the same time, however, Chelsea already have plenty of attacking options in their squad. Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner, Mason Mount, Calum Hudson-Odoi and Kai Havertz are all capable of playing in supporting roles around the final third.

It can be argued that Dembele would be a better option than some of the above. In fact, those players have produced just 17 Premier League goals combined this season, with seven of those courtesy of Mount single-handed.

But from a squad structure point of view, it probably makes more sense for Chelsea to part with one or two of those options first before bringing more in.

News Now - Sport News