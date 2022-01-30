Arsenal transfer news: Major update on potential striker signing at the Emirates

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Transfer insider Dean Jones believes that Arsenal have a forward lined up on deadline day to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The former Gunners captain is on the verge of securing a loan move to Barcelona, which will leave Mikel Arteta with just two senior strikers in his squad.

What's the latest news with Arsenal?

Regardless of what happens before Monday's deadline, it's been a pretty disastrous month for the North London outfit.

Arsenal started 2022 by producing an excellent performance against Manchester City on New Year's Day, even though they ended up losing out to a late Rodrigo goal.

But that impressive display aside, it's been a month of few positives for Arteta. The Gunners crashed out of both domestic cups, which included an FA Cup exit at the hands of Nottingham Forest, while their only other Premier League game was a disappointing goalless draw with Burnley last weekend.

Furthermore, Arteta has been unable to strengthen his squad, notably missing out on Dusan Vlahovic, who ended up deciding to stay in Italy and sign for Juventus.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: Rumours, Deadline and Everything You Need to Know

But while incomings have been non-existent, Arsenal have moved on no less than five players since the beginning of January, with Aubameyang expected to become their sixth.

His departure would leave them extremely short up front, with Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette their main central attacking options heading into the second half of the campaign.

However, Jones reckons that the Gunners hierarchy could have something up their sleeve in the final hours of the window.

VOTE NOW: The GMS Fan Awards - January

What did Jones say about Arsenal?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Deal for an Aubameyang exit is opening up the chances of Arsenal getting in a forward and one of my good sources has just told me they have someone lined up ready to go - so watch this space!"

Rangnick not at Old Trafford next season?! Find out more on The Football Terrace...

Have Arsenal been linked with anyone?

Heading into deadline day, the name on everyone's lips appears to be Real Sociedad and Sweden striker Alexander Isak.

1 of 10 Do you know this obscure player Arsenal signed in the January transfer window? Joel Campbell Carlos Vela Chuba Akpom Cohen Bramall

The 22-year-old has caught the eye with his impressive goalscoring form since joining the La Liga outfit in 2019. In 114 appearances, Isak has scored 41 goals, 17 of which came last season and a further eight this term. According to The Athletic, he's one of the names on Arsenal's list.

Furthermore, he was reportedly spotted in London over the weekend, although the Evening Standard believe that the most straightforward way to complete a deal would be to pay his £75m release clause, which would make him their record signing.

News Now - Sport News