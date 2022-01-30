Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

A number of tennis stars have lauded Rafael Nadal after the Spaniard claimed a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open.

Nadal battled back from two sets down against Daniil Medvedev to win a stunning match in almost five and a half hours on the Rod Laver Arena.

US Open champion Medvedev looked on course for his second consecutive major victory at one stage, but the former world number one showed tremendous mental resolve to win the Australian Open for the second time –– 13 years after his first triumph in Melbourne.

The 35-year-old’s achievement is all the more extraordinary when you consider he was almost forced to retire a matter of months ago with a foot injury.

This was just his second competitive tournament in five months, having won a warm-up event at Melbourne Park earlier this year.

But with world number one Novak Djokovic and six-time Australian Open champion Roger Federer both absent from the competition, Nadal had the chance to move ahead of his great rivals in terms of Slam victories and made the most of this opportunity.

The Spaniard has been involved in some outstanding finals over the years, including his 2008 Wimbledon triumph and his agonising loss against Djokovic in Melbourne in 2012.

However, speaking afterwards, Nadal described this win as one of the best of his illustrious career as he finally ended a run of four defeats in Australian Open finals.

"Without a doubt, it is one of the most emotional wins of my career,” he stressed.

Unsurprisingly, many tennis stars were quick to congratulate Nadal on his victory, including rivals Federer and Djokovic.

Taking to Instagram, Federer wrote: “What a match. To my friend and great rival Rafael Nadal, heartfelt congratulations on becoming the first man to win 21 Grand Slam singles titles. A few months ago we were joking about both being on crutches. Amazing. Never underestimate a great champion.

“Your incredible work ethic, dedication and fighting spirit are an inspiration to me and countless others around the world. I am proud to share this era with you and honoured to play a role in pushing you to achieve more, as you have done for me the past 18 years. I am sure you have more achievements ahead but for now enjoy this one.”

Djokovic, who was banned from playing this year’s competition because he remains unvaccinated against coronavirus, likewise published a congratulatory message on social media.

“Congratulations to Rafael Nadal for [his] 21st GS [Grand Slam]. Amazing achievement. [As] always [an] impressive fighting spirit that prevailed another time.”

Plenty of players on the women’s circuit also paid tribute to the 21-time major champion.

Former world number one Angelique Kerber wrote: “21 Grand Slam titles… Pure admiration for Rafael Nadal and his historic achievement.”

Meanwhile, Alize Cornet, who reached the quarter-finals of the women’s singles this year, said the match reduced her to tears: “I just cried,” she wrote. “Rafael Nadal you are my idol.”

Similarly, Madison Keys, who lost to eventual winner Ashleigh Barty earlier this week, posted: “Wow Rafael Nadal. What a legend!”

The next Grand Slam of the year is the French Open in May and there is every chance Nadal will secure his 22nd Slam victory if he chooses to compete.

Indeed, the 35-year-old has won 13 titles at Roland-Garros so far in his career and a 14th is starting to look like a real possibility.

News Now - Sport News