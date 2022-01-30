Everton transfer news: Frank Lampard 'almost certain' to sign 'fabulous' £13.5m star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Transfer insider Dean Jones is convinced that Frank Lampard will seek a reunion with Billy Gilmour if he is handed the Everton job.

Lampard was offered the Toffees' vacant managerial position on Friday and, according to Fabrizio Romano, will sign on the dotted line today.

What's the latest news involving Gilmour?

Gilmour is back in training with Norwich City after recovering from an ankle injury sustained prior to the turn of the year.

The £13.5million-rated central midfielder is currently on a season-long loan with the Canaries from Chelsea but his spell at Carrow Road has not necessarily gone to plan.

Video footage showed that Gilmour was the subject of abuse from Norwich supporters who made the trip for their side's clash with Crystal Palace shortly after Christmas.

It came after the Canaries found themselves three goals down within the opening 42 minutes at Selhurst Park.

Despite failing to impress a section of Norwich's fans, his temporary spell cannot be cut short due to the 20-year-old making enough appearances to prevent a January recall break clause being activated by Chelsea.

The 10-cap Scotland international has been restricted to 14 appearances this season as a result of his ankle problem and falling out of favour under former Canaries boss Daniel Farke.

Chelsea DOMINATE Tottenham in London Derby! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

What has Dean Jones said about Gilmour?

Jones believes Lampard will look to make Gilmour one of his first signings after heading to Goodison Park.

It comes after Lampard handed Gilmour 17 appearances during his time in charge of Chelsea, where he was sacked 12 months ago.

Lampard has previously spoken about how seeing the central midfielder's development was a 'real pleasure' and 'fabulous' during his Stamford Bridge reign.

VOTE NOW: The GMS January Fan Awards

Jones reckons the expected new manager of Everton will be keen to work with the Scotsman on Merseyside.

The transfer insider told GIVEMESPORT: "If Frank Lampard ends up at Everton, then Billy Gilmour will end up an Everton player by next season. I'm almost certain of that."

1 of 12 Do you know this obscure Everton footballer from the 1990s? Eddie Youds Iain Jenkins Jason Kearton Mo Johnston

Who could Everton sign before the transfer window closes?

Transfer guru Romano has revealed Everton have reached an agreement to take Manchester United creative midfielder Donny van de Beek on loan for the remainder of the season.

The deal will involve the Toffees paying the entirety of the Dutchman's £120,000-per-week wages.

It is understood that Manchester United have let van de Beek choose his destination and it has been reported he has decided to join Everton rather than Crystal Palace.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News