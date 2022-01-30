Elland Road transfer news: Brutal update emerges on £20m rising star as deadline looms

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Leeds United may look to sign Brenden Aaronson when the transfer window reopens in the summer, but transfer insider Dean Jones has warned it will still not be easy to prise the creative midfielder away from Red Bull Salzburg.

With tomorrow's 11pm deadline looming, Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa is still yet to welcome any reinforcements to Elland Road since the turn of the year.

What's the latest news involving Aaronson?

Leeds' frustrating pursuit of Aaronson got underway when their opening bid of £15million was rejected by Salzburg.

The Whites then returned with an improved offer of £20million in the hope they would be able to strike a deal ahead of the transfer window slamming shut, but that has proved to be unsuccessful as well.

The Athletic's Leeds correspondent Phil Hay has revealed they will not return with a third proposal before the end of the month and claimed that Aaronson is keen to swap the Austrian Bundesliga for Elland Road but unwilling to bully his current employers into sanctioning his departure midway through the campaign.

However, according to TEAMtalk, Leeds are confident of tying up a deal which will see the 21-year-old link-up with the Yorkshire club in the summer.

The report suggests sporting director Victor Orta has travelled to Salzburg in a bid to negotiate his switch but the Champions League side are holding firm.

Chelsea DOMINATE Tottenham in London Derby! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

What has Dean Jones said about Aaronson?

Jones believes Leeds will look to finally clinch Aaronson's services when the window reopens in July.

However, the transfer insider still reckons the Whites will find it difficult to do business with Salzburg months down the line.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "They might be able to resurrect it in the summer but, even then, it does actually sound a bit more complicated than I originally realised.

"I'm afraid, as much as they like Aaronson and as much as he would be a great fit for them, it's just not going to happen."

VOTE NOW: The GMS January Fan Awards

Why is Aaronson of interest to Leeds?

Leeds are not just interested in Aaronson, they are 'obsessed' with the creative midfielder, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Yorkshire Evening Post have also revealed that Orta is a 'long-time admirer of Aaronson', meaning he is already highly-regarded behind the scenes.

Aaronson has shown he is a threat in the final third of the pitch by registering more than 40 goal involvements during the early stages of his club career.

He has taken that form onto the international stage by finding the back of the net on five occasions and registering a further four assists in 16 United States appearances.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News