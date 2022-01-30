West Ham transfer news: £70m ace 'on Irons radar' ahead of deadline amid 'detailed reports'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Transfer insider Dean Jones wouldn't be surprised to see West Ham make a deadline day move to sign Patrik Schick.

The Czech Republic and Bayern Leverkusen striker has emerged as a target for the Hammers, who are desperately trying to bring in a striker before the window closes.

What's the latest news with Schick?

David Moyes and GSB have been searching for a striker since Sebastien Haller left the London Stadium to sign for Ajax 12 months ago. But West Ham are once again facing the prospect of going into the business end of the campaign with Michail Antonio as the only senior option.

This all comes with the Hammers in an excellent position in the Premier League, while Moyes' side are in the fourth round of the FA Cup, have a favourable draw against Non-League opposition and are in the last 16 of the Europa League.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: Rumours, Deadline and Everything You Need to Know

But according to the Guardian, West Ham have enquired about the services of Schick, who's been in outstanding form in the Bundesliga this season.

Despite being told by Leverkusen that he isn't for sale, Jones reckons that West Ham's need for a striker could see them launch a late move to sign him.

What did Jones say about Schick?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Patrik Schick doesn't get talked about that much, but he's definitely one still on their radar and it wouldn't totally surprise me if that was one they looked at late doors, because they've had such detailed reports on him and are so sure he would be a success at the club."

Rangnick not at Old Trafford next season?! Find out more on The Football Terrace...

What are Schick's stats this season?

The striker, valued at £70m, has only scored 23 goals across the last two seasons combined, but his brilliant form at the Euros, which saw him score five in as many games, including a long-range stunner against Scotland, has clearly taken him to the next level.

1 of 7 Do you know this obscure player West Ham signed in the January transfer window? Jordan Spence Emanuel Pogatetz Sebastian Lletget Wellington Paulista

Schick has scored 18 goals in just 17 Bundesliga games and is averaging a goal every 75 minutes in the league, which is as good as Robert Lewandowski and only slightly worse than Erling Haaland, who scores every 72 minutes this term.

The 26-year-old has failed to find the net in three Europa League appearances this term, but he's having a great time of things domestically and has been the sixth-best player in the entire division according to WhoScored.

News Now - Sport News