Tottenham transfer news: Big update on potential Spurs deal after Kulusevski and Bentancur

Juventus duo Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur are likely to be Tottenham's only signings on deadline day, says Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge.

The north London club are closing in on the wide man and midfielder, but it does not look like they will be followed by anyone else.

What is the latest news involving Kulusevski and Bentancur?

Several outlets, including Sky Sports, have now reported that both Kulusevski and Bentancur are close to joining Tottenham.

According to Sky Sports, Kulusevski will arrive on loan with an option to buy, while Bentancur will join in a £20m deal.

The latter was also said to be of interest to Aston Villa, but their Premier League rivals look to have won the race for the Uruguayan.

Last month, Antonio Conte signalled that Tottenham needed new signings, so the Spurs boss will no doubt be delighted when the north London club get these deals over the line.

What has Bridge said about Kulusevski, Bentancur and Tottenham?

If Tottenham fans are expecting more business after Kulusevski and Bentancur, though, they could be set for disappointment, with Bridge telling GIVEMESPORT that it would be a surprise if any other additions followed the Juventus duo.

Speaking to GMS, the Sky Sports journalist said: "It'll be interesting to see who goes out of Spurs as well tomorrow because that might have an impact on maybe one more deal, but what I was told this morning was that if the two Juve ones happen, anything else would probably be a bit of a surprise."

When could Kulusevski and Bentancur make their debuts for Tottenham?

Tottenham welcome Brighton in the fourth round of the FA Cup on 5th February, which could be a good fixture to hand Kulusevski and Bentancur their debuts.

Brighton are obviously no pushovers and have proven as much this season after taking points from Liverpool and Chelsea twice.

However, with this being a cup fixture, Conte may view it as a free hit and less of a risk compared to throwing the two straight into a Premier League game that Spurs need to win to keep their Champions League dreams alive.

If Conte is ok with doing the latter, though, then Kulusevski and Bentancur could always debut against Southampton at home a few days later.

Ultimately, it will be interesting to see how Conte embeds these two imminent arrivals, with Brighton and Southampton both awaiting them.

