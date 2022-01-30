Tottenham transfer news: 'Unbelievable' update emerges on star once valued at £90m

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to Sky Sports journalist Michael Bridge, "not many clubs" are interested in signing unwanted Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli in what remains of the January transfer window.

It's been a frustrating few weeks for the 25-year-old, who was expected to depart the north London outfit after being deemed surplus to requirements by new manager Antonio Conte.

What is the latest news involving Dele Alli?

The Athletic's David Ornstein revealed last month that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is now prepared to let Alli exit the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after previously rejecting approaches from Paris Saint-Germain in October 2020 and January 2021.

Consequently, the 37-cap England international has been linked with a move to several Premier League sides by various outlets as he looks to reignite his career.

According to the Daily Mail, Newcastle United are believed to be leading the race for Alli's signature this winter, although the likes of Brighton, Everton and Burnley are also listed as potential suitors.

However, with just hours to go before today's 11pm deadline, a Spurs exit still appears to be an unlikely outcome for the creative talent, with no official offers arriving for his services.

And with Conte's charges set to welcome Rodrigo Bentancur from Juventus, opportunities could be even harder to come by for Alli in the second half of the campaign.

It remains to be seen if any side makes a formal approach for the MK Dons academy graduate in the final stages of the winter window, but he may have to settle for a place on Spurs' bench for the remainder of 2021/22 if not.

What has Bridge said about Alli?

Ornstein's initial report claimed that a loan deal was more likely for Alli, given his recent poor form and the fact he still has two-and-a-half years left to run on his current contract.

But Bridge's latest update has revealed he is short of options at this moment in time, which the reporter described as 'unbelievable'.

He told GiveMeSport: “I've spoken to a couple of people, who work in different areas of football, and they tell me the same thing, not many clubs want Dele Alli right now, which is unbelievable.”

Why is Alli short of options?

Alli was widely regarded as one of the most promising talents in English football just a few years ago after racking up 46 goals and 41 assists in 146 appearances for Spurs between 2015/16 and 2017/18.

He was valued at a whopping £90 million by Transfermarkt in 2018 but has struggled to replicate that sort of form since the World Cup in Russia that year, producing just 26 goal contributions in his last 85 outings.

Therefore, clubs could view Alli as a risk not worth taking this January, and he may have to remain patient as he searches for a new challenge and regular game time.

