Aston Villa transfer news: '100%' - Exciting deadline day claim emerges

Aston Villa will ‘100%’ be active on transfer deadline day looking for a new No.6, in a potentially exciting update from Express journalist Ryan Taylor.



The Midlands outfit went into the January transfer window with the position widely reported as being one of their priorities, but they are yet to bring in anyone to fill it.

What's the latest with Aston Villa?

While they haven’t added a No.6 to their squad, it is about the only position that Steven Gerrard’s men haven’t strengthened during this month!

Christian Purslow and co started the month in exciting circumstances by bringing in Lucas Digne from Everton and Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona for the left-back and attacking midfield roles, before Robin Olsen and Calum Chambers have strengthened the goalkeeper and centre-back depth respectively more recently.



Despite the presence of Douglas Luiz, who is reportedly attracting interest from Premier League rivals Arsenal and Tottenham, in the middle of the park, it has seemed apparent that Gerrard wants extra quality in that area given links to Yves Bissouma of Brighton and Hove Albion, and Rodrigo Bentancur of Juventus, earlier this month – the latter is set to join Spurs instead.

It remains to be seen where they could turn to now, but with the additions of Chambers, and Danny Ings in the summer, coming out of nowhere and not reported anywhere before the player was announced, we could easily see NSWE pull a surprise out of the hat before the 11pm deadline.

What did Taylor say about Aston Villa on deadline day?

Asked whether he thought Villa would be actively looking for someone in the No.6 role on deadline day, Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: “Yeah, 100%. Villa are showing huge ambition in the market.”

Will Aston Villa sign anyone else?

It looks unlikely that they will strengthen in other positions, but as we all know deadline day can be the hours where great opportunities present themselves so nothing can be ruled out – especially given the ambition Villa are showing right now.

Gerrard will know what he wants and the domino effect that could easily happen when one deal goes through somewhere, and it seems that according to Taylor they will be ready to spring into action when needed.



Let’s just say it certainly wouldn’t be a surprise if we saw a new face holding up the claret and blue shirt on the official club website before the day is out – watch this space!

