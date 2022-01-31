Tottenham transfer news: Key update on potential late Spurs deal involving 27-cap star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tottenham Hotspur's proposed move for Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat is 'not going to happen,' according to Sky Sports journalist Michael Bridge.

The 25-year-old has been heavily linked with making the switch to the north London outfit in recent weeks, but it appears as though he's not set to stay with the Serie A side during the January transfer window.

What is the latest news involving Amrabat?

According to The Guardian, Spurs were preparing to submit an official proposal to sign the defensive-minded dynamo on loan with an option to buy for €16 million (£13.4m).

The report stated that any deal for Amrabat would hinge on the departure of either Tanguy Ndombele or Dele Alli in order to free up space in Antonio Conte's first-team squad.

It was believed that the 27-cap Morocco international was eager to complete the transfer to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after new manager Conte identified him as his preferred option in that position.

Although Amrabat has only made one Serie A start for Fiorentina this season alongside 10 substitute appearances, the FC Utrecht academy graduate was pinpointed as the player to solve the capital club's engine room issues.

However, despite Ndombele now closing in on a surprise return to former club Lyon following the collapse of his proposed move to Paris Saint-Germain, Amrabat could be forced to remain in Florence this winter.

What has Bridge said about Amrabat?

Transfer expert and well-known reporter Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that Spurs were 'waiting to complete an outgoing' before signing the midfielder.

But Bridge has now claimed that any deal for Amrabat is now off the table following an update from his colleagues in Italy.

In an exclusive interview with GiveMeSport, he said: “I think it probably would have happened last week. My understanding from my colleagues in Italy are saying that's not going to happen.”

Why has this deal collapsed?

Unwanted trio Alli, Ndombele and Giovani Lo Celso are all up for sale at this moment in time following a string of underwhelming displays, meaning Tottenham were in the market for a new midfielder.

Nevertheless, it seems as though Amrabat was now a backup option for Conte after the Italian tactician decided to move for Juventus' Rodrigo Bentancur instead.

Romano has disclosed how an initial €19m (£15.8m) deal with an additional €6m (£5m) in add ons has been agreed between the two clubs, with Denis Zakaria arriving in Turn as his replacement.

