Tottenham transfer news: 'Stunned' - Fresh claim emerges on potential deadline day deal

No club has come in for Tottenham attacking midfielder Dele Alli yet, says Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge.

The 25-year-old is seemingly available for loan; however, there does not appear to be too much interest in him at this stage on deadline day.

What is the latest news involving Alli?

Alli has not really been in Antonio Conte's thinking of late. In fact, the Englishman was actually left out of Tottenham's last game, which was their latest defeat to London rivals Chelsea.

Since that omission, it has been reported that Tottenham are open to loan offers for Alli, though none seem to have come in yet.

With there still hours to go on deadline day, anything can happen. But there has quite clearly been a lack of serious interest in the England international this transfer window overall.

In terms of incomings for Spurs, the north London club are closing in on Juventus winger Dejan Kulusevski, whose arrival could make life for Alli even more difficult if he remains in Conte's ranks.

What has Bridge said about Alli?

While there is still time for something to happen, Bridge has told GIVEMESPORT that, as things stand, there is not too much on the table for Alli.

Speaking to GMS, the Sky Sports journalist said: "As it stands, there is no club really in for him at the moment. I really am surprised about that. I'm stunned, to be honest, I'm really stunned."

What are Alli's stats this season?

As already mentioned, Alli has not played too much under Conte this term or for Tottenham in general.

In total, he has made 10 Premier League appearances, with eight of those being starts. Since Conte's arrival at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the former MK Dons man has played on just three occasions in the top flight, making it no surprise that Spurs are willing to let him go before the deadline.

When Alli has played, he has been largely ineffective for a No.10. In the Premier League, he has just the sole league goal to his name, no assists and an average of 0.2 key passes per game, which is one of the lowest averages in Conte's squad (via WhoScored).

Ultimately, it looks like Alli could do with some time away from Tottenham or with a fresh start entirely. A move before today's deadline would probably still be in everyone's best interest, so this is one to keep an eye on.

