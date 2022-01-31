Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Every single transfer window, us football lovers can't help but get excited by Deadline Day.

The final hours of either a January or summer window are pretty frantic, with clubs across Europe either desperately trying to offload players or panic buying at the very last-minute.

It's nearly always chaotic and if you're a fan of a club heavily involved in a number of transfer sagas, it can be a real rollercoaster ride.

Back in the summer of 2019, Arsenal were one of the Premier League clubs that were right in the thick of some Deadline Day shenanigans.

Alex Iwobi was sold to Everton in a deal worth around £35 million, while both David Luiz and Kieran Tierney joined Unai Emery's Gunners side.

Luiz's move to the Emirates was slightly controversial, as he arrived from London rivals Chelsea.

And one Blues fan was clearly not happy with the Brazilian defender's decision to move to the northern part of the English capital.

During Sky Sports' coverage of Deadline Day in the summer of 2019, before the Luiz deal was official, a Chelsea supporter was caught on camera punching a poster of the centre-back outside Stamford Bridge.

No, we're not joking and the evidence is available for you to check out below...

Video: Chelsea fan punching poster of Luiz on Deadline Day

It was at that exact moment that Deadline Day in the United Kingdom peaked. Who needs Peter Odemwingie begging for a transfer from his car window when you've got fans throwing haymakers at images of players, eh?!

Shortly after his move to Arsenal was completed, Luiz explained why he joined one of Chelsea's biggest rivals, revealing that he and manager at the time Frank Lampard had "honest conversation" on the matter.

“I always liked Chelsea, no doubt,” Luiz said. “I saw a possibility of writing a new story in a new place, but I am forever grateful to Chelsea, to all people, to friendships that are for life.

“It was an individual decision made through honest conversation – between me and Frank Lampard, no one else.

“We had a different idea of the future of the game and that’s why I chose to take a new path.

“It’s always very difficult because of the rivalry, but I made the decision to leave Chelsea even before receiving Arsenal’s bid.

“As soon as I decided to leave Chelsea – after a few days – Arsenal’s proposal came, and as it was another great club, I didn’t think twice.”

Luiz spent two years at Arsenal, helping the team win the FA Cup in 2019/20. He returned to his native Brazil in the summer of 2021 by joining Flamengo after the Gunners decided against offering him a new deal.

