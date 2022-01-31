Newcastle transfer news: Big deadline day deal could be sorted in 'matter of hours'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Newcastle United could complete Jesse Lingard's loan switch from Manchester United in a matter of hours as they look to boost their Premier League survival bid in the final moments of the transfer window, according to Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor.

Tonight's 11pm deadline is fast approaching and having already secured the services of Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood and Bruno Guimaraes since the start of the month, while Dan Burn's £13million move from Brighton & Hove Albion is nearing its conclusion, it appears Magpies head coach Eddie Howe is keen to add further reinforcements.

What's the latest news involving Lingard?

Lingard secured a temporary switch away from Manchester United in the final days of last year's January transfer window, with him heading to West Ham United, and it seems he is set for a similar experience this time around.

90min have revealed that Lingard has agreed personal terms over a loan move to Newcastle and the Tynesiders remain hopeful of finalising a deal ahead of tonight's deadline.

The report suggests there is confidence from both Newcastle and Manchester United that the move will be completed.

It comes after it initially looked as though the chances of a switch to St James' Park were dead in the water after the Magpies were reluctant to pay a loan fee and £12million survival bonus if they win their battle against the drop, along with taking on Lingard's wages, meaning the entire package would end up costing £16.5million.

The Athletic claimed the major stumbling block came after the creative midfielder had received the blessing of Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick to move away from Old Trafford in search of regular game-time.

The report suggests West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton had also seen approaches turned down by the Red Devils.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Lingard?

Taylor believes there is still a huge possibility that Lingard will secure a loan move to Newcastle before the transfer window slams shut.

The journalist feels the fact it is not a permanent agreement could play into the Magpies' hands as they attempt to get a deal across the line ahead of 11pm.

Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: "I think it's one that can be arranged quickly, given that it's a pretty straightforward deal to do.

"They're looking to do a loan until the end of the season and Lingard doesn't want to join permanently.

"Because of that, it would just be a case of thrashing it out in a matter of hours."

Why has Lingard been on Newcastle's radar?

Lingard showed during his loan spell with West Ham what a change of scenery can do, scoring nine goals and adding five assists in 16 appearances for the Hammers.

But the 29-year-old has struggled for regular game-time since heading back to Old Trafford from the London Stadium and is still awaiting his first Premier League start of the campaign, so Newcastle have attempted to pounce.

Lingard, who has entered the final six months of his £75,000-per-week contract at Manchester United, has shown his capabilities on the international stage as well as at club level and boasts 32 England caps.

