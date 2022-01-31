Crystal Palace transfer news: Fresh claim emerges on deadline day business

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge can no longer see Crystal Palace signing Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah in this transfer window.

The south London club are very keen on the 22-year-old but have failed in their attempts to bring him to Selhurst Park this month.



What is the latest news involving Nketiah?

According to Sky Sports, Palace have had two bids for Nketiah in this window rejected by Arsenal.

The English youngster is attracting plenty of interest, with Bundesliga duo Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Monchengladbach also said to be chasing his signature.

Nketiah has not been a regular for Arsenal this season, failing to start a single Premier League game under manager Mikel Arteta.

Nevertheless, it looks like the Spaniard is desperate to keep hold of the forward in a blow to Patrick Vieira and Palace.

What has Bridge said about Nketiah to Palace?

Bridge thinks Palace will have to give up their pursuit of Nketiah for the time being, telling GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal probably need to keep hold of the England U21 because of the situation surrounding their other strikers.

Speaking to GMS, the Sky Sports journalist said: "I think that's it now. I think they made two offers for Nketiah which were turned down and I think with Arsenal looking to get out Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, [Alexandre] Lacazette out of contract as well, Arsenal look dreadfully light up front. So Nketiah might be needed."

What is Nketiah's contract situation?

Nketiah will be a free agent in the summer, so Palace will not have to worry about Arsenal then if they decide to go back in for him.

The problem the Eagles do have, though, is Nketiah being able to sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club now, which does look like a possibility given Leverkusen and Monchengladbach's reported interest.

Vieira would have surely liked to have strengthened his forward options now as Palace chase down a spot in the top half of the Premier League table. However, it is not the end of the world, with the Frenchman not exactly deprived in that area of the pitch.

Currently, he can call upon Odsonne Edouard and Christian Benteke, while Jean-Philippe Mateta also looks like a really viable option right now after really coming to life in recent weeks.

The 24-year-old scored his first goal of the season at the end of December in the 3-0 win against Norwich City before setting up a consolation in Palace's last outing versus Liverpool, so Vieira certainly has enough to see him through to the end of the campaign.

