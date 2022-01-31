Burnley transfer news: Eight-figure Clarets deal 'will get done' on Deadline Day

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Burnley will complete a deal for Wolfsburg striker Wout Weghorst today, according to The Express journalist Ryan Taylor.

The Clarets don't have long left to wrap up any transfer business but appear set to get this deal over the line.

What's the latest news involving Wout Weghorst?

The Daily Mail reported on Sunday that Weghorst was bound for Turf Moor after two weeks of talks with the relegation-threatened Premier League side, in a deal set to be worth around £12m.

It's believed the 6 foot 6 striker underwent a medical with Burnley at the weekend and The Telegraph's James Ducker reported on Twitter this morning that the move is due to be confirmed today.

And it seems Ducker and the Mail aren't the only sources convinced that Weghorst will be a Burnley player by tonight's 11pm deadline.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Weghorst signing for Burnley?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Taylor insisted that Burnley will complete a deal for the Netherlands international on Deadline Day.

He told GMS: "Weghorst will get done. I think it's about £12m which is a really good signing, because it's effectively an upgrade on Chris Wood but they've paid half the money."

A potent partnership at Turf Moor?

Burnley have used a 4-4-2 formation exclusively in the Premier League this season, so barring a drastic change in tactics it appears Weghorst will be part of a strike partnership under Sean Dyche.

It will be interesting to see who he plays alongside. Ashley Barnes often partnered Wood despite both being predominantly target men, with the pair featuring in 117 Clarets games together.

There's also Matej Vydra, a slighter striker who may seem like a more natural foil for Weghorst's physicality and aerial prowess.

But perhaps the standout candidate is summer signing Maxwell Cornet. He's been one of the few success stories for the rock-bottom Clarets this season, topping the club's scoring charts with six Premier League goals.

An enigmatic talent capable of the spectacular, if Dyche can get Cornet and Weghorst playing well together, they might just fire Burnley clear of relegation.

What is Weghorst's scoring record?

Make no mistake, Weghorst is a proven goalscorer. He's notched up 70 goals in 144 outings for Wolfsburg, and previously provided 45 in 86 for AZ Alkmaar.

It remains to be seen whether Weghorst can parallel that potency in the Premier League, and how quickly he can manage to do so.

But considering his established pedigree, the towering front-man looks like a very shrewd signing from the Clarets.

