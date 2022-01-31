Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Just short of seven years ago, Phil Taylor switched up Sky Sports for ITV when him and his family went on television classic Family Fortunes.

Nicknamed ‘The Power,’ he conquered darts during his playing career, winning 214 professional tournaments over the course of two decades.

In 2015, the BBC ranked Taylor among the 10 greatest British sportsmen over the past 35 years.

One Saturday night, presenter Vernon Kay challenged Taylor to a near impossible task.

The 16-time world champion had to hit the bullseye by throwing a dart through a paper picture of the presenter.

Taylor took off his jacket with confidence despite ‘’shaking’’ on the make-do oche. The round of applause was reminiscent of a night at Alexandra Palace, just not as boisterous or rowdy. There wasn't beer flying everything either.

His first dart was wayward, his second not so. As soon as the dart hit the board, Taylor said under his breath ‘’that’s close… I think second one might be close.’’

Taylor threw his final dart before presenter Kay revealed the result.

To Taylor, Kay and the crowd’s disbelief, he managed to pull it off.

Renowned as the covered bullseye trick shot, it remains one of the most bizarre throws of a dart television has ever seen, but also one of the greatest.

Not only does he hold the record for the highest three-dart average per match, but he’s also undoubtedly the only person to ever pull off a trick shot of the same calibre. It’s nearly as impressive as his record 11 televised nine-dart finishes (22 overall).

Astonishing stuff from the man from Stoke-on-Trent.

